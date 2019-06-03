Founded in the summer of 1981 as a family-oriented car club, The Cruisers are dedicated to the preservation of the sport and the enjoyment of their vehicles. The show, which is free for spectators, runs from 3-8 p.m., Saturday, June 8, at Isle of Capri, 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf.
3 p.m. Saturday, Isle of Capri, Bettendorf. Free.
