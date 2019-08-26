The Quad-Cities Cultural Trust Glow Party, hosted by Quad-Cities Cultural Trust and Quad-City Botanical Center, will be 7-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the botanical center, 2525 4th Ave, Rock Island. Kick off Labor Day Weekend with a neon outdoor experience, with live music, snacks and drinks. When the sun sets, the splash pad at the botanical center will light up for a fun party to celebrate culture in the Quad Cities. Free, family-friendly entertainment will be provided by Stefanie Beason and Ashley Tennant. RSVP to Jen, 563-424-0472. The trust supports local arts organizations.
7 p.m. Friday, Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island. Free.
