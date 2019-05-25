With a new river crest in the record books and the threat of more flooding ahead, the Quad-Cities Flood Resiliency Alliance's quarterly meeting will have plenty of real-life situations to discuss.
The alliance will meet at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, May 30, in the community room of Riverdale City Hall, 110 Manor Drive. Spearheaded by River Action, the alliance provides a forum for sharing information on flood prevention, damage mitigation, flood insurance and floodplain management.
"(The flood) is everybody's top of mind right now," said Carol Downey, River Action's program manager. "It makes us want to re-evaluate the policies in downtown Davenport. Did everyone in those buildings understand the flood risk? There is lots to talk about especially in the immediate aftermath."
The meeting — the group's third since founding in October — is open to the public. It is aimed at area floodplain managers, city and county planners and administrators, emergency management personnel, public works personnel, local and state elected leaders, residents, property owners and realtors across the bi-state watershed.
Guest speakers will be: Lou Ann Patellaro from Insurance Services Organization, who will discuss the National Flood Insurance Program’s Community Rating System, or CRS; and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which will provide training on flood fighting and levee inspection.
Inspired by a similar alliance in the Illinois River valley in Ottawa, Ill., the alliance is working to educate communities on watershed planning, which can reduce flood insurance costs as well as flood damage. "We're trying to find ways to also assist cities and smaller communities to join the national Community Rating System."
The alliance includes about 75 communities across parts of Scott, Clinton, Muscatine and Louisa counties in Iowa, and Rock Island, Whiteside, Mercer and Henry counties in Illinois. But only three — Moline, Davenport and Rock Island County —are enrolled in the CRS program. Buffalo, which was hit hard by this spring's flooding, is in the process of joining the rating system, she added.
Another goal is establishing pre-disaster communications and relationships between communities to encourage cooperation and resource sharing around flood events. Downey said the alliance may have indirectly assisted in this spring's flood fight.
River Action kicked off the initiative for the Mississippi River watershed with a workshop hosted at its Upper Mississippi River Conference in October. There is no membership or fees to the alliance. Meetings are held quarterly.
For more information, contact Downey at River Action at 563-322-2969 or cdowney@riveraction.org.
