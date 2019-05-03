Quad-Cities 2, Fort Wayne 0

Quad CitiesabrhbiFort Wayne
abrhbi
Pena ssEdwards ss1
McKenna cf21Marcano 2b2
 Lacroix lf2Little cf30
Valdez 3b412Ruiz rf4
Schreiber 1b 412Williams-Sutton lf1
Hensley dh40Hunt c 4
Dennis rf3Almanzar 3b4
Holderbach c320Gatewood dh4
Dawson 2b3Feight 1b
Adolph lf-cf3000     
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals32262Totals315
Quad-Cities 000200000--2  
Fort Wayne 000000000--0  

E -- Valdez (6). LOB -- QC 6, FW 9. 2B -- Valdez (6); Marcano (4). HR -- Schreiber (3). SB -- Williams-Sutton (4). CS -- McKenna (1); Edwards (7)..

Quad-Cities iphrerbbso
Ruppenthal4.0 144
Torres (W, 1-0)
3.010007
Castellanos (S, 1)2.0 0003
Fort Wayne      
Cantillo5.020028
Dallas (L, 0-2)2.032202
Henry1.010001
Quezada1.000010
       
       
       
       
       

BALK -- Dallas. HBP -- Feight (by Torres). U -- Lance Seilhamer, Jae-Young Kim. -- 2:59. -- 4,599.

Clinton 3, South Bend 1

South Bend;000;000;100;--;1;5;3

Clinton;020;001;00X;--;3;6;0

Faustino Carrera, Ethan Roberts (7) and Rafelin Lorenzo; Humberto Mejia, Tanner Andrews (6) and Will Banfield. WP -- Mejia (2-0). LP -- Carrera (2-2). S -- Andrews (1). Two or more hits -- South Bend, Delvin Zinn; Clinton, Jerar Encarnacion. 2B -- Nelson Velazquez. HR -- Clinton, Demetrius Sims, Marcos Rivera. RBIs -- South Bend, Velazquez; Clinton, Rivera 2, Sims.

