Quad-Cities 2, Fort Wayne 0
|Quad Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Fort Wayne
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pena ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Edwards ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McKenna cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Marcano 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Lacroix lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Little cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Valdez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Ruiz rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schreiber 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Williams-Sutton lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hensley dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hunt c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dennis rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Almanzar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Holderbach c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Gatewood dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dawson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Feight 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Adolph lf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|Quad-Cities
|000
|200
|000
|--
|2
|Fort Wayne
|000
|000
|000
|--
|0
E -- Valdez (6). LOB -- QC 6, FW 9. 2B -- Valdez (6); Marcano (4). HR -- Schreiber (3). SB -- Williams-Sutton (4). CS -- McKenna (1); Edwards (7)..
|Quad-Cities
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Ruppenthal
|4.0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|4
|Torres (W, 1-0)
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Castellanos (S, 1)
|2.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Fort Wayne
|Cantillo
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Dallas (L, 0-2)
|2.0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Henry
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Quezada
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
BALK -- Dallas. HBP -- Feight (by Torres). U -- Lance Seilhamer, Jae-Young Kim. T -- 2:59. A -- 4,599.
Clinton 3, South Bend 1
South Bend;000;000;100;--;1;5;3
Clinton;020;001;00X;--;3;6;0
Faustino Carrera, Ethan Roberts (7) and Rafelin Lorenzo; Humberto Mejia, Tanner Andrews (6) and Will Banfield. WP -- Mejia (2-0). LP -- Carrera (2-2). S -- Andrews (1). Two or more hits -- South Bend, Delvin Zinn; Clinton, Jerar Encarnacion. 2B -- Nelson Velazquez. HR -- Clinton, Demetrius Sims, Marcos Rivera. RBIs -- South Bend, Velazquez; Clinton, Rivera 2, Sims.
