With five-plus cities and its position straddling two Midwestern states, the Quad-Cities has often struggled to tell outsiders just what the Quad-Cities is.
But economic development leaders believe it is time for the Quad-Cities to identify its new, authentic brand for reaching the "next generation of decision makers" who may be looking at the Quad-Cities as a place to live, work and play.
"I think our brand in the Quad-Cities has been building up the last 10 to 20 years. We're on the cusp of being able to tell our new story," said Paul Rumler, president and CEO of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce.
"What I point out is 10 or 20 years ago the story would have been told differently. We would have talked about the 1980s, the farm crisis and manufacturing decline,” Rumler said. “In the 1970s, our story would have been about a major build-up of the ag equipment industry. Finally, we're getting to a stage where we can tell our new story."
Shaping a new brand is a top priority for both the chamber and Visit Quad-Cities (the Quad-Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau's new name), which are embracing new opportunities to work together.
"We're going to look different, sound different and move the brand more than we ever have before," said Dave Herrell, the new president and CEO of Visit Quad-Cities.
From its live music scene to its iconic Mississippi River, history, arts, craft brew industry and festivals and events such as the John Deere Classic, Herrell added "We have great bones in the Quad-Cities and we do have a really saleable product in terms of the things that exist here in our portfolio... We've got to get people talking about how great this place is."
National awareness
Herrell said the key is expanding the Quad-Cities' reach from a regional destination — drawing its visitor base from its Upper Midwest neighbors — to a place known nationally and internationally.
"If we're going to try to drive a population base growth, attract more students, build more economic development and job opportunities, the way we're going to do that is by having connections with people that are not familiar with what the Quad-Cities is," Herrell said.
While the focus will be on the greater Quad-City region, he said a new brand also should "accentuate the brands within the Quad-Cities" from its cities and neighborhoods to its businesses and attractions. "We don't want to lose sight of what Davenport, East Moline, LeClaire, Silvis, Bettendorf — and I've not named them all — have to offer. (We have to decide) how do we use the attributes in all those to tell our story."
Herrell, who moved to the Quad-Cities in September, brings extensive experience in marketing, sports and music promotion, including his role in helping bring the NFL's Houston Oilers to Nashville.
"My goal for the Quad-Cities is I really want there to be a moment — and I don't know when it will come — that people will automatically have a connection to us and they know what we have to offer. It might not be just one thing," he said.
With both men relatively new in their leadership roles, their arrival is helping the two organizations find new ways to collaborate and align efforts.
"Our target audience is essentially the same person," said Rumler, who returned to his native Quad-Cities to lead the chamber. "We need to talk about how we grow this region in terms of business investment, population and college students."
Herrell stresses that Visit Quad-Cities is what is known in the industry as a Destination Marketing Organization. Like the chamber, it is an economic development engine. "If we're not making this a great place to visit... It makes it difficult for the chamber if they are trying to drive population growth and attract business."
Both men see success as reaching the objectives of Q2030 — creating a Quad-Cities that is full of cool places, creative people, a connected region and a prosperous economy.
"It's anything from overall greater wealth and prosperity for the region to more people making investments, buying homes, starting businesses and going to college here," Rumler said.
The next generation
Rumler said the community needs to "win the next generation of decision-makers," be it entrepreneurs, families vacationing here, prospective business owners or retirees. "I want all of those decision makers wanting to make that investment in the Quad-Cities."
With population growth will come new workers, new customers, new clients and higher education credentials. "We're refueling our economy," he added.
Looking ahead, his hope is that in 10 years the Quad-Cities is globally known as a place of innovation, lifelong learning, iconic destination and a prosperous economy for all.
Herrell said the area's destinations play a key role in drawing new residents as well as bringing others back home to live, work and play. His vision is a riverfront with attractions "up and down the Mississippi River from the Rock Island marina all the way up to East Moline and The Bend and from Modern Woodmen Park up to LeClaire."
Brand champions
Both men also want to enlist the entire community as brand champions for the Quad-Cities — something already happening through the chamber's Q2030 Regional Plan efforts. "We want everybody to be working collaboratively, working together and being on the same message points," Herrell said.
Rumler said it also is important Quad-Citizens realize "We aren't who we were 30, 40 years ago. That is the story we're telling now."
Part of the Quad-Cities new story is its reputation as a college town and how those institutions and students now are getting involved in the messaging about the Quad-Cities. "That is brand building," Rumler said.
Through Q2030, he said Quad-Citians are telling their own stories about their companies, the quality of life, and their experiences. "That goes to the authenticity of our brand. It's not just a select people telling our story... to me that is a sign of a healthy community where there is an open door policy that people can get involved from every corner of the community."
