During the ninth annual Quad-Cities Red Dress Run on Saturday, participants wear red dresses and run around the Quad-Cities, following a trail made up earlier that day. It has been called a scavenger hunt with booze. And it's all for a good cause. The event, hosted by the Quad-City Hash House Harriers, kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Stardust, 218 Iowa St., Davenport, and is open to the public. Proceeds from the run go toward Friendly House. Registration costs $40. To register and/or donate, visit qcreddressrun.com. 

