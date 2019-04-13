Quad-Cities 6, Wisconsin 1
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Wisconsin
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Dawson 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Turang ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Valdez dh
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Coca 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pena ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Fry c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schreiber rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|McClanahan rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lacroix lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Gracia 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Costes cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ward dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hensley 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Castillo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Holderbach c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lujano cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dennis 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pinero 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|39
|6
|11
|4
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|Quad-Cities
|103
|010
|100
|--
|6
|Wisconsin
|000
|100
|000
|--
|1
E -- Pinero (1), Garcia 2 (3). SB -- Pena (3), Schreiber (2). LOB -- QC 8, Wisconsin 3. 2B -- Lacroix (1); Pinero (2). 3B -- Dennis (1). HR -- Garcia (2).
|Quad Cities
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Conine (W, 1-1)
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Ruppenthal (S, 1)
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Wisconsin
|Olson (L, 0-1)
|4.0
|5
|4
|3
|1
|1
|Lazar
|4.0
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Whitmer
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP -- Lazar. U -- Jeff Hamann, Clay Williams. T -- 2:27. A -- 551.
Clinton 7, Beloit 6 (10 inn.)
Clinton;010;010;210;2;--;7;10;2
Beloit;200;300;000;1;--;6;8;1
Peyton Culbertson, Sean Guenther (4), Alex Vesia (8), Steven Farnsworth (10) and Will Banfield; Joe DeMers, Reid Birlingmair (5), Jaimito Lebron (7), Charlie Cerny (9) and John Jones. WP -- Vesia (1-0). LP -- Cerny (0-1). Two or more hits -- Clinton, Connor Scott 3, Jerar Encarnacion, Michael Donadio, Thomas Jones; Beloit, Nick Osborne 3, Cobie Vance. 2B -- Clinton, Scott; Beloit, Osborne. HR -- Clinton, Encarnacion, Marcos Rivera. RBIs -- Clinton, Encarnacion 3, Rivera, Jones, Scott; Beloit, Osborne 2, Jones, Logan Farrar.
