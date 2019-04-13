Quad-Cities 6, Wisconsin 1

Quad-CitiesabrhbiWisconsinabrhbi
Dawson 2b 5111Turang ss 40
Valdez dh 522Coca 2b 41
Pena ss 422Fry c 400
Schreiber rf 412McClanahan rf 4000
Lacroix lf 5011Gracia 1b 311
Costes cf 4010Ward dh 3
Hensley 1b 4Castillo lf 3
Holderbach c 400Lujano cf 30
Dennis 3b 41Pinero 3b 21
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals39611 4Totals30131
Quad-Cities 103010100--6  
Wisconsin 000100000--1  

-- Pinero (1), Garcia 2 (3). SB -- Pena (3), Schreiber (2). LOB -- QC 8, Wisconsin 3. 2B -- Lacroix (1); Pinero (2). 3B -- Dennis (1). HR -- Garcia (2).

Quad Cities iphrerbbso
Conine (W, 1-1)6.01106
Ruppenthal (S, 1)3.000016
Wisconsin      
Olson (L, 0-1)4.054311
Lazar4.0 42114
Whitmer1.020000
       
       
       
       
       
       
       

WP -- Lazar. U -- Jeff Hamann, Clay Williams. -- 2:27. -- 551.

Clinton 7, Beloit 6 (10 inn.)

Clinton;010;010;210;2;--;7;10;2

Beloit;200;300;000;1;--;6;8;1

Peyton Culbertson, Sean Guenther (4), Alex Vesia (8), Steven Farnsworth (10) and Will Banfield; Joe DeMers, Reid Birlingmair (5), Jaimito Lebron (7), Charlie Cerny (9) and John Jones. WP -- Vesia (1-0). LP -- Cerny (0-1). Two or more hits -- Clinton, Connor Scott 3, Jerar Encarnacion, Michael Donadio, Thomas Jones; Beloit, Nick Osborne 3, Cobie Vance. 2B -- Clinton, Scott; Beloit, Osborne. HR -- Clinton, Encarnacion, Marcos Rivera. RBIs -- Clinton, Encarnacion 3, Rivera, Jones, Scott; Beloit, Osborne 2, Jones, Logan Farrar. 

