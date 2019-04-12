Quad-Cities 8, Wisconsin 3

Quad-CitiesabrhbiWisconsinabrhbi
Dawson 3b 41Coca 2b 30
Hensley ph-3b 1Pinero 2b 1
Valdez e 2b 3Turang ss  2
Dennis ph-2b 1Fry c 4
Pena s 5McClanahan 1b 4
Salazar c 41Abreu cf 4
Holderbach ph-c 1Ward rf 3
Schreiber 1b 3Garcia G 3b 2
Lacroix dh 3Castillo lf 3
Costes lf 4Lujano lf  1
Pineda a rf 3McVey dh  2 0
Adolph cf 4011Diaz ph-dh  1
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals3611 Totals30
Quad-Cities 000115100--811 
Wisconsin 000110100--3

-- Fry (1), Castillo (1). SB -- Lacroix (3), Pena (2). SF -- Turang. LOB -- QC 5, Wisconsin 7. 2B -- Schreiber (2), Salazar (2), Adolph (1); Fry (2). 3B -- Pena (1). HR -- Fry (2). CS -- Pineda (2). DP -- Turang-McClanahan

Quad Cities iphrerbbso
Deason4.1 
Freure (W, 1-0) 2.2 
Collado 2.0 
Wisconsin      
Rasmussen2.0 
Ashby (L, 0-1)3.2 
Hitt1.1 
Mediavilla 1.0 
Gillaspie 1.0 
       
       
       
       

WP -- Ashby; Hitt, R. U -- Clay Williams, Jeff Hamann, Steve Rios. -- 2:52. -- 3,779.

Clinton 8, Beloit 6

Clinton;000;130;103;--;8;9;5

Beloit;111;000;030;--;6;7;3

Soriano, Jones (3), Mejia (5), Carter (8), Farnworth (9) and Osborne. McIntyre, Martinez (4), Marinez (8), Coker (9) and Jones. WP -- Carter (1-1). LP -- Coker (0-1). Save -- Farnworth (1). Two or more hits -- Clinton, Encarnacion 3, Rivera 3, Sims; Beloit, Gridley, Madden. 2B -- Clinton, Encarnacion, Martinez; Beloit, Madden, Gridley. RBI -- Clinton, Encarnacion 2, Sims, Jones, Torres, Scott, Osborne; Beloit, Brito, Gridley, Farrar, Vance, Squier, Madden 

