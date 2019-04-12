Quad-Cities 8, Wisconsin 3
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Wisconsin
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Dawson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Coca 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hensley ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pinero 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Valdez e 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Turang ss
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Dennis ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fry c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Pena s
|5
|2
|2
|0
|McClanahan 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Salazar c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Abreu cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Holderbach ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ward rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schreiber 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Garcia G 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Lacroix dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Castillo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Costes lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Lujano lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pineda a rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|McVey dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Adolph cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Diaz ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|8
|11
|6
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|3
|Quad-Cities
|000
|115
|100
|--
|8
|11
|0
|Wisconsin
|000
|110
|100
|--
|3
|4
|2
E -- Fry (1), Castillo (1). SB -- Lacroix (3), Pena (2). SF -- Turang. LOB -- QC 5, Wisconsin 7. 2B -- Schreiber (2), Salazar (2), Adolph (1); Fry (2). 3B -- Pena (1). HR -- Fry (2). CS -- Pineda (2). DP -- Turang-McClanahan
|Quad Cities
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Deason
|4.1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Freure (W, 1-0)
|2.2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|Collado
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wisconsin
|Rasmussen
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Ashby (L, 0-1)
|3.2
|7
|7
|5
|2
|3
|Hitt
|1.1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Mediavilla
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gillaspie
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP -- Ashby; Hitt, R. U -- Clay Williams, Jeff Hamann, Steve Rios. T -- 2:52. A -- 3,779.
Clinton 8, Beloit 6
Clinton;000;130;103;--;8;9;5
Beloit;111;000;030;--;6;7;3
Soriano, Jones (3), Mejia (5), Carter (8), Farnworth (9) and Osborne. McIntyre, Martinez (4), Marinez (8), Coker (9) and Jones. WP -- Carter (1-1). LP -- Coker (0-1). Save -- Farnworth (1). Two or more hits -- Clinton, Encarnacion 3, Rivera 3, Sims; Beloit, Gridley, Madden. 2B -- Clinton, Encarnacion, Martinez; Beloit, Madden, Gridley. RBI -- Clinton, Encarnacion 2, Sims, Jones, Torres, Scott, Osborne; Beloit, Brito, Gridley, Farrar, Vance, Squier, Madden
