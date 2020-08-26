 Skip to main content
Quad-Cities women unite to end heart disease and stroke with digital celebration
The American Heart Association has announced the 2020 Quad-Cities Go Red for Women digital celebration will be held as an online gathering on Thursday, Oct. 22.

During this signature event registered attendees will be asked to wear red and join other Go Red for Women supporters online. The event will feature inspiring survivor stories, a keynote address and many other engaging digital experiences.

To register and get more information, contact Heart.org/QuadCitiesGoRed.

