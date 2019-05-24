Local Golf

Q-C Amateur

At Emeis Golf Course

First round

Championship flight -- T1. Ben Peters 70; T1. Bryan Lemkau 70; 3. Joe Demroy 71; T4. Jake Luett 72; T4. Kyle Yerington 72; T6. Matthew Garside 73; T6. Brent Haydon 73; T6. Jack Vercautren 73; T6. Jeffery Perez 73; 10. Matt Solis 75; 11. Dale Cary 76; T12. Dave Schurke 77; T12. Ed Witkowski 77; T12. Dillon Cooney 77; T15. Bryce Howard 78; T15. Dennis Bell 78; T15. Josh Nelson 78; T18. Bob McCloskey 79; T18. Zach Sharp 79; T20. Adam Talbot 80; T20. Jared Tigges 80; T20. Jaime Hallstrom 80; T24. Jason Luett 81; T24. Callen Smith 81; T24. Ryan VanDeRostyne 81; T27. Brad Stuart 82; T27. Anthony Ruthey 82; T29. Chad Coppinger 83; T29. Brad Hadley 83; T29. Dustin Livengood 83; T29. Peyton Perez 83; 33. Matt Kramer 84; T34. Sean Cary 85; T34. JR Schultz 85; T34. William Mosenfelder 85; 37. Griffin Steer 86; 38. Josh Wisong 88; 39. Chad Strong 97.

