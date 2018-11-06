IOWA FEDERAL OFFICES

Candidates Votes
For United States Representative District 2 Percent 52
Dave Loebsack (D) 99,875
Christopher Peters (R) 69,767
Mark David Strauss (L) 3,431
Daniel Clark 1,144

ILLINOIS FEDERAL OFFICES

Candidate Votes
For Representative In Congress Seventeenth Congressional District Percent 99
x-Cheri Bustos (D) 139,139
William W. "Bill" Fawell (R) 85,959

IOWA STATE OFFICES

Candidates Votes
For Governor/Lieutenant Governor Percent 88
Kim Reynolds/Adam Gregg (R) 620,477
Fred Hubbell/Rita R. Hart (D) 595,369
Jake Porter/Lynne Gentry (L) 19,579
Gary Siegwarth/Natalia Blaskovich (Clear Water) 6,681
For Secretary of State Percent 69
Paul D. Pate (R) 502,499
Deidre DeJear (D) 433,474
Jules Ofenbakh (L) 22,865
For Auditor of State Percent 69
Rob Sand (D) 486,981
Mary Mosiman (R) 442,869
Fred Perryman (L) 24,582
For Treasurer of State Percent 69
Michael L. Fitzgerald (D) 530,595
Jeremy N. Davis (R) 401,227
Timothy Hird (L) 23,137
For Secretary of Agriculture Percent 69
Mike Naig (R) 477,134
Tim Gannon (D) 447,452
Rick Stewart (L) 28,716
For Attorney General Percent 24
Tom Miller (D) 353,432
Marco Battaglia (L) 94,662

ILLINOIS STATE RACES

Candidates Votes
For State Senator Thirty-Sixth District Percent 100
Neil Anderson (R) 38,643
Gregg Johnson (D) 37,320
For Representative In The General Assembly Seventy-First District Percent 100
Tony M. McCombie (R) 23,810
Joan Padilla (D) 16,736
For Representative In The General Assembly Seventy-Second District Percent 100
Michael W. Halpin (D) 21,901
Glen Evans Sr. (R) 13,422
For Governor and Lieutenant Governor Percent 97
x-JB Pritzker/ Juliana Stratton (D) 2,282,771
Bruce Rauner/ Evelyn Sanguinetti (R) 1,666,557
William "Sam" McCann/ Aaron Merreighn (C) 183,344
Grayson Kash Jackson/ Sanjeev Mohip (L) 101,919
For Attorney General Percent 97
x-Kwame Raoul (D) 2,288,467
Erika Harold (R) 1,839,397
Bubba Harsy (L) 108,012
For Secretary Of State Percent 97
x-Jesse White (D) 2,885,707
Jason Helland (R) 1,839,397
Steve Dutner (L) 108,012
For Comptroller Percent 97
x-Susana A. Mendoza (D) 2,508,163
Darlene Senger (R) 1,585,942
Claire Ball (L) 130,497
For Treasurer Percent 97
x-Michael W. Frerichs (D) 2,390,314
Jim Dodge (R) 1,656,273
Michael Leheney (L) 144,581

SCOTT COUNTY

Candidates Votes
For Board of Supervisors (Top 3) 63 of 63
Rogers Kirk Jr. (D) 30,062
Ken Croken (D) 31,695
Brinson Kinzer (D) 31,956
Carla Williams(R) 30,128
John D. Maxwell (R) 30,768
Scott Webster (R) 28,993
For County Treasurer 63 of 63
Jane I. Duax (D) 32,249
Mike Fennelly (R) 35,902
For County Recorder 63 of 63
Rita Vargas (D) 37,752
Mindy Ortiz Carpenter (R) 29,812
For Soil & Water Conservation District Commissioner (top 2) 63 of 63
Christine Bolte 33,123
Chad Dexter 27,921
Scott L. Scarbrough 23,008
For County Agricultural Extension Council (top 5) 63 of 63
Augustus Newell 25,882
Joni Paaske 34,652
John Conley 30,622
Gale D. Kraft 31,938
Scott L. Scarbrough 28,030
Tom Monroe 27,446

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY

Candidates Votes
For County Clerk Percent 100
Karen Kinney (D) 30,578
Russell G. Christ (R) 19,782
For County Sheriff Percent 100
Gerry Bustos (D) 31,313
F.C. "Keko "Martinez (R) 19,212

