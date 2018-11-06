IOWA FEDERAL OFFICES
|Candidates
|Votes
|For United States Representative District 2
|Percent 52
|Dave Loebsack (D)
|99,875
|Christopher Peters (R)
|69,767
|Mark David Strauss (L)
|3,431
|Daniel Clark
|1,144
ILLINOIS FEDERAL OFFICES
|Candidate
|Votes
|For Representative In Congress Seventeenth Congressional District
|Percent 99
|x-Cheri Bustos (D)
|139,139
|William W. "Bill" Fawell (R)
|85,959
IOWA STATE OFFICES
|Candidates
|Votes
|For Governor/Lieutenant Governor
|Percent 88
|Kim Reynolds/Adam Gregg (R)
|620,477
|Fred Hubbell/Rita R. Hart (D)
|595,369
|Jake Porter/Lynne Gentry (L)
|19,579
|Gary Siegwarth/Natalia Blaskovich (Clear Water)
|6,681
|For Secretary of State
|Percent 69
|Paul D. Pate (R)
|502,499
|Deidre DeJear (D)
|433,474
|Jules Ofenbakh (L)
|22,865
|For Auditor of State
|Percent 69
|Rob Sand (D)
|486,981
|Mary Mosiman (R)
|442,869
|Fred Perryman (L)
|24,582
|For Treasurer of State
|Percent 69
|Michael L. Fitzgerald (D)
|530,595
|Jeremy N. Davis (R)
|401,227
|Timothy Hird (L)
|23,137
|For Secretary of Agriculture
|Percent 69
|Mike Naig (R)
|477,134
|Tim Gannon (D)
|447,452
|Rick Stewart (L)
|28,716
|For Attorney General
|Percent 24
|Tom Miller (D)
|353,432
|Marco Battaglia (L)
|94,662
ILLINOIS STATE RACES
|Candidates
|Votes
|For State Senator Thirty-Sixth District
|Percent 100
|Neil Anderson (R)
|38,643
|Gregg Johnson (D)
|37,320
|For Representative In The General Assembly Seventy-First District
|Percent 100
|Tony M. McCombie (R)
|23,810
|Joan Padilla (D)
|16,736
|For Representative In The General Assembly Seventy-Second District
|Percent 100
|Michael W. Halpin (D)
|21,901
|Glen Evans Sr. (R)
|13,422
|For Governor and Lieutenant Governor
|Percent 97
|x-JB Pritzker/ Juliana Stratton (D)
|2,282,771
|Bruce Rauner/ Evelyn Sanguinetti (R)
|1,666,557
|William "Sam" McCann/ Aaron Merreighn (C)
|183,344
|Grayson Kash Jackson/ Sanjeev Mohip (L)
|101,919
|For Attorney General
|Percent 97
|x-Kwame Raoul (D)
|2,288,467
|Erika Harold (R)
|1,839,397
|Bubba Harsy (L)
|108,012
|For Secretary Of State
|Percent 97
|x-Jesse White (D)
|2,885,707
|Jason Helland (R)
|1,839,397
|Steve Dutner (L)
|108,012
|For Comptroller
|Percent 97
|x-Susana A. Mendoza (D)
|2,508,163
|Darlene Senger (R)
|1,585,942
|Claire Ball (L)
|130,497
|For Treasurer
|Percent 97
|x-Michael W. Frerichs (D)
|2,390,314
|Jim Dodge (R)
|1,656,273
|Michael Leheney (L)
|144,581
SCOTT COUNTY
|Candidates
|Votes
|For Board of Supervisors (Top 3)
|63 of 63
|Rogers Kirk Jr. (D)
|30,062
|Ken Croken (D)
|31,695
|Brinson Kinzer (D)
|31,956
|Carla Williams(R)
|30,128
|John D. Maxwell (R)
|30,768
|Scott Webster (R)
|28,993
|For County Treasurer
|63 of 63
|Jane I. Duax (D)
|32,249
|Mike Fennelly (R)
|35,902
|For County Recorder
|63 of 63
|Rita Vargas (D)
|37,752
|Mindy Ortiz Carpenter (R)
|29,812
|For Soil & Water Conservation District Commissioner (top 2)
|63 of 63
|Christine Bolte
|33,123
|Chad Dexter
|27,921
|Scott L. Scarbrough
|23,008
|For County Agricultural Extension Council (top 5)
|63 of 63
|Augustus Newell
|25,882
|Joni Paaske
|34,652
|John Conley
|30,622
|Gale D. Kraft
|31,938
|Scott L. Scarbrough
|28,030
|Tom Monroe
|27,446
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
|Candidates
|Votes
|For County Clerk
|Percent 100
|Karen Kinney (D)
|30,578
|Russell G. Christ (R)
|19,782
|For County Sheriff
|Percent 100
|Gerry Bustos (D)
|31,313
|F.C. "Keko "Martinez (R)
|19,212
