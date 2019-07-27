Susan Murphy of Davenport is back walking the Quad-City Times Bix7 again after getting two new hips two years ago.
“Omigod, I have a new life after great medicine and a wonderful surgeon,” she said.
“Before that I couldn’t walk a half-block.” She was supported by two friends, Jane Schmidt of Delmer, Iowa, a first-timer in the Bix7, and Grace Lee of East Brunswick, New Jersey. They were bringing up the rear, having passed the starting line at 8:10 a.m. and were passed by the lead runners at about the mile and a half marker on Kirkwood Boulevard. “We usually only walk casually after dinner,” Grace said.
