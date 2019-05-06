Support the Quad City Botanical Center's mission on Friday and Saturday by stocking up at its annual Greenhouse Stock Plant Sale. The sale at the Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island, runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission to the sale is free. Members get an advanced chance to shop Thursday from 5 -7 p.m..

10 a.m. Friday and Saturday, Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island. Free

