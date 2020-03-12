Quad-City Catholic dioceses issue COVID-19 precautions

“I strongly recommend that this Sacrament be given to small groups without the attendance of people from out of town and where a proxy may serve as the sponsor of record,” he said.

Jenky reiterated that parishioners should not shake hands or hug at the Kiss of the Peace, and instead use a wave or a friendly smile. “I also urge people not to hold hands during the recitation of the Lord’s Prayer.

“Once again, I highly recommend that people receive the Blessed Sacrament in the hand and not on the tongue,” he said. Holy water fonts are to be emptied and disinfected.

The Diocesan website has a schedule for Masses on EWTN and on the internet. Available prayers also have been posted to help the faithful make a Spiritual Communion at home.

“Speaking as your Bishop, I urge you not to panic but instead to take prudent steps,” Jenky said. “I strongly urge you to read the Holy Bible and to pray the Rosary. Remember that our God is a Mighty God and our security is always ultimately in his hands.”