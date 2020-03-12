Quad-City Catholic dioceses issue COVID-19 precautions

The Catholic Diocese of Peoria, which encompasses the Catholic churches in the Illinois Quad-Cities, issued directives Thursday in response to COVID-19.
Bishop Daniel Jenky said Thursday that he has suspended for the time being the obligation of Catholics in the diocese to participate at Sunday Mass.
In a news release issued Thursday, Jenky said, “I strongly urge those over 60-years-old not to come to Mass or other religious services, as seniors are particularly vulnerable to catching the coronavirus. As before, I ask anyone with a communicable disease to stay at home.”
After consulting with the Catholic schools offices, Jenky suspended all educational program for the next week, “in order to allow for an intense program of cleaning and disinfecting in all of our buildings. This will allow our principals and faculty to prepare e-learning or online teaching days.
“If the health crisis continues, we will most likely suspend classes for the foreseeable future,” Jenky said.
“I also ask parishes to cancel religious education programs, prayer groups, parish events and other gatherings at this time,” Jenky said.
Also canceled are Cathedral and regional Confirmations. However, by virtue of the letter Jenky sent out, he granted the faculty to confirm to all priests of the Peoria Diocese.
“I strongly recommend that this Sacrament be given to small groups without the attendance of people from out of town and where a proxy may serve as the sponsor of record,” he said.
Jenky reiterated that parishioners should not shake hands or hug at the Kiss of the Peace, and instead use a wave or a friendly smile. “I also urge people not to hold hands during the recitation of the Lord’s Prayer.
“Once again, I highly recommend that people receive the Blessed Sacrament in the hand and not on the tongue,” he said. Holy water fonts are to be emptied and disinfected.
The Diocesan website has a schedule for Masses on EWTN and on the internet. Available prayers also have been posted to help the faithful make a Spiritual Communion at home.
“Speaking as your Bishop, I urge you not to panic but instead to take prudent steps,” Jenky said. “I strongly urge you to read the Holy Bible and to pray the Rosary. Remember that our God is a Mighty God and our security is always ultimately in his hands.”
The website of the Diocese of Davenport lists precautions that include keeping vessels containing the bread and wine covered until they are placed on the altar, no longer offering communion in the form of wine, no longer receiving the Host on the tongue, in giving communion on the hand the minister should not touch the communicant, while in places where those not receiving communion are blessed instead the blessing is given without touching them.
Also, the sign of peace is no longer shared by handshake or hug, but instead, a simple bow or not to one another is used. If the parish holds hands during the recitation of the Lord’s Prayer this is to be stopped. Ministers are not to shake hands when greeting parishioners. The communal celebration of Anointing the Sick is not recommended. Holy water fonts are to be emptied.