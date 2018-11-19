Check out the 29th annual Quad-City Christmas Arts and Crafts Fair, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. Admission costs $5.

