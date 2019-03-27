Quad-City colleges and health care providers prepare for increase in nursing needs

We’re always going to need nurses.
That’s what many Quad-City college students hear while picking a career.
Baby boomers — a large portion of existing nurses — are graying, and upcoming generations aren’t large enough to completely replace them in the workforce. And as health care needs expand, nurses are in high demand.
“I can say, for myself, that I’ve never been without a job,” said Kathleen Andresen, chair of the nursing department at St. Ambrose. Even while in that position, she often receives unsolicited job offers.
Local colleges have introduced creative solutions, including a nursing program at St. Ambrose that accelerates course completion if nursing is the student’s second career. And local hospitals have partnered with colleges and focus on recruiting and retaining nurses, which has helped the region avoid the dire shortages seen elsewhere in the U.S.
There are several factors causing or exacerbating the nursing shortage, but a lack of interested students is not one, at least in the Quad-Cities. According to Census estimates, nursing was the fourth most commonly awarded college degree awarded in the Quad-Cities in 2013, as 8.1 percent of degrees awarded were nursing degrees; the degree trailed behind business administration, criminal justice and psychology.
By 2015, the share of nursing degrees nearly doubled — up to 15.5 percent — and shot to the top of the list of most commonly awarded degrees. With various programs at many area colleges, including St. Ambrose, Eastern Illinois Community College and Black Hawk, the number of nursing degrees has soared.
And that increase is directly helping the Quad-Cities.
According to data from St. Ambrose, nearly 400 students have graduated from the school’s nursing program since 2014, with 75 percent reporting that they work in Iowa or Illinois.
“We are not having a shortage of interested students,” said Andresen.
Second careers
St. Ambrose is preparing to enroll its inaugural cohort of students in an accelerated Bachelor of Science in nursing program this fall. The 16-month program is a combination of online and night classes for students who already hold a different bachelor’s degree and have a solid foundation in science.
The primary BSN program at St. Ambrose is two years, after students have completed two years of general education requirements to prepare them for the rigor and content of the latter half of their college experience.
The state of Iowa has a low — and strict — required student-to-faculty ratio for clinicals: eight to one. Recruiting practicing nurses to become instructors can be difficult, Andresen said, adding that “most people go into health care because they want to work with patients.”
“You have to have a lot of faculty, and the faculty have to have certain requirements,” Andresen said. “It’s difficult at times to recruit faculty out of a practicing role into a teaching role, with the proper certifications to meet accreditation requirements. That’s not unusual for us, or for any program.”
St. Ambrose has two groups of cohorts for nursing: the 56 students who start in the fall and the 32 who start a semester later in the spring. Next fall, they’re hoping to add up to 24 more through the 16-month accelerated BSN program.
“We’ve had a waitlist [for the standard program] now for several years,” Andresen said. The accelerated program was added in response to the “regional needs” dependent on the nationwide nursing shortage. “It really allows us to expand to serve the growing need for nursing, which is pervasive.”
While applicants are “all different ages,” the program’s flexibility is intended to attract a slightly older demographic that’s more rooted in the community.
“We’re seeing folks who are recent graduates from other undergraduate programs, both at St. Ambrose and other area institutions, and some folks who, maybe they’re in an employment situation related to health care, but are not a nurse, and they’re seeing this as an opportunity,” Andresen said. “That was unanticipated, to see those folks who are saying they love their employer, but want to do something different within that area.”
Sandy Cassady, dean of the College of Health and Human Services at St. Ambrose, said that while St. Ambrose nursing students go on to work across the country, many stay within Iowa and Illinois, even if they’re not in the Quad-Cities.
“There’s a huge rural need in our state, and you don’t have to drive too far from the Quad-Cities to reach those areas,” she said. “We do attract a lot of students from Iowa and Illinois, but many students do come from small communities. Our hope is some of them go back and meet these shortage needs.”
While student interest isn’t a concern for Andresen or Cassady, burnout may stifle the careers of some nursing graduates.
“Nursing is an extremely demanding profession, and sometimes folks get in there, and it’s just not what they thought it would be,” Andresen said. “For that reason, we do have some people that don’t end up persisting in a career.”
Nurses also work in a much wider range of settings than they used to, Cassady said. They’re “much more in the community,” in nursing homes, physician’s offices, schools and other non-hospital settings.
“Sometimes, if people get a little burnt out in one area, they can shift and find opportunities in another area,” she said.
Avoiding a dire shortage
According to the Iowa Board of Nursing, almost half of nurses in Iowa are at least 50 years old. And employment of registered nurses is projected to grow 15 percent between 2016 and 2026, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
But in the Quad-Cities, major health care providers feel they’re in a position to absorb the coming nursing needs.
"There are a lot of stories in the media about nursing shortages, and certainly there are pockets of the country experiencing shortages or anticipating future shortages. In this area, we have just been proactive to prevent shortages,” said Jackie Anhalt, vice president of patient services and chief nurse executive at Genesis Health System. “We have close access and strong relationships with nursing students from St. Ambrose, Black Hawk and Eastern Iowa Community College. We're very fortunate to have those training centers.”
Sarah Turner, health acquisition manager at UnityPoint Health, manages recruitment for all hospital positions across the health care provider’s four campuses. She started her career as a nurse, and first entered HR in the realm of nurse recruitment.
UnityPoint partners with local colleges to attract new graduates, including invitations to students to complete clinical work at the hospital. That allows them to experience what it's like to be at UnityPoint and work with its patients, Turner said, including "all sorts of different events where we share what it's like to work for UnityPoint."
Turner noted they had just done a student nurse symposium where local students were invited to receive educational pieces and listen to speakers such as nursing leaders and a chief nursing executive. New nurses who had worked at UnityPoint for only a year or two also shared their experiences.
At Genesis, Anhalt said nurses take an active part in determining their work. "We create the culture of professionalism and give nurses the environment and tools they need to feel like they give the best care they can.”
As a magnet hospital, Genesis has a structured nursing governance that allows nurses to be an active part of their profession. Nurses may serve on committees that relate to their professional interest, such as neonatal care. That allows them to help create policies and procedures that they implement in their daily work.
"Nursing is a lifelong profession of learning," Anhalt said. and Genesis also makes allowances for its employees to learn.
The next generation
For St. Ambrose senior Mayra Vasquez, nursing’s projected job security doesn’t necessarily quell the anxiety that comes with preparing to graduate college.
“My goal is basically to just get a job secured, whether here in the Quad-Cities or someplace else. I can adapt,” she said. “ … The anxiety is very real. It’s kind of scary to think that in a month or two, I’ll be on my own. There won’t be a nurse looking over my shoulder telling me I’m doing it right.”
A Davenport native, Vasquez wants to work in a burn unit. But that interest is highly specialized; for her preceptorship, she has to go to Iowa City, because the Quad-Cities doesn’t have a burn unit. While nursing students participate in an assigned clinical each semester, their final clinical setting is called a preceptorship. At St. Ambrose, students provide their top picks for what specialized experience they’d like to gain. After arranging their schedules with the nurse they’re paired with, they complete 160 hours of shadowing and working during the semester.
“I was in a fire when I was 6 years old. I’ve suffered through burns, and [Iowa City] has the only burn unit in the area,” she said, adding that she would not be applying for a burn unit position right now, because Iowa City doesn’t have any openings. “ … I could go into something else and end up loving it; I haven’t been exposed to every single unit or every single hospital.”
Staying in the Illinois-Iowa area is also a priority for St. Ambrose senior Carlie Bickett, originally from central Illinois.
“I won’t necessarily be in the Quad-Cities, but hopefully I’ll either be in Iowa City or Peoria,” she said.
After starting as a physical therapy major, Bickett decided to switch to nursing.
“Everyone always says ‘you can always use nurses,’” Bickett said. “Right now, interviewing is really nerve-wracking, but there are so many places you can go. There are a lot of different jobs. You just have to look for them.”
Senior Olivia Riehle’s preceptorship is in the Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU), and, ultimately, she hopes that’s the sort of environment she ends up in.
“I like more adult patients – that’s my specialty,” she said. “I’d really like to be in the PACU, but they don’t typically hire new grads. They usually want you to have more experience in the ICU or emergency room first.”
At one point, Riehle considered being a teacher, but realized she’d rather work with older students.
“Nursing drew me to it because of the people, but I think it’d be really cool to be a clinical instructor, either in a hospital or maybe even at a college,” she said. “I’d like to help educate our future.”
Grace Farrelly is another St. Ambrose senior considering teaching. She switched to nursing after considering physical therapy, because she didn’t want to be stuck with having to go to grad school. But she still wanted the option in case she wanted to move to education or toward being a nurse practitioner.
“Before health care, I thought I’d be a teacher. Maybe I’d like to be a nursing educator, either at a college or as a school nurse,” she said, adding that she thought teaching was a major part of the job for all nurses. “ … Even if I don’t become a nurse educator, there are going to be nursing students in the hospital. I’ve always been treated so great. It’s scary when you first start in a hospital -- you need someone to support you.”
