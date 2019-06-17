Disney's musical spin on the beloved fairy tale continues through June 23 with Quad-City Music Guild performances at Prospect Park Auditorium, 1584 34th Ave, Moline. Admission is $11-16. More information and tickets are available at 309-762-6610 or go to QCMusicGuild.com
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Prospect Park Auditorium, Moline, $11 up.
