The Quad-City Symphony Orchestra “Masterworks” season kicks off 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Adler Theatre, Davenport, with a theme of the human experience. The concert begins with the infectious energy of Alberto Ginastera’s “Malambo” from the ballet Estancia. QCSO principal cellist Hannah Holman performs Jennifer Higdon’s plaintive Soliloquy and Korngold’s dramatic Cello Concerto. Tickets cost $18-$65 for adults, $10 to $33 for students, available at qcsymphony.secure.force.com.
8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Adler Theatre, Davenport. $18 and up.
