The Quad-City Symphony Orchestra will present Masterworks V: “Requiem,” at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at The Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Written in memory of Italian poet and novelist Alessandro Manzoni, Verdi’s “Messa da Requiem” is a religious work featuring a full chorus led by Augustana Professor Jon Hurty and four soloists. Tickets are $18–$65 adults each, and $10-$33 for students, available at https://qcso.org/.