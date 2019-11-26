QUAD-CITY TIMES ALL-EASTERN ILLINOIS FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

DL Frank Bierman, Tipton sr. First team all-district selection recorded 39.5 tackles, 20 for loss with nine sacks had 365 yards receiving, 702 rushing and nine total TDs
DL Luke Giesemann, Bellevue sr. Earned first team all-district honors with 60 tackles, 15 for loss with seven sacks
DL Tucker Kinney, Central DeWitt sr. First team all-district selection had 36.5 tackles, 8.5 for loss with one sack finished career as school’s record-holder with 22.5 tackles for loss
DL Iziek Soper, Midland jr. First team all-district selection had 51.5 tackles, 18.5 for loss with 13.5 sacks for the Eagles
LB Gavin Chown, West Liberty sr. First team all-district selection and second team all-stater led the Comets with 78.5 tackles, including seven for loss and two fumble recoveries
LB Braydin Farrell, Easton Valley sr. First team all-state selection finished with 100 tackles, 20 for loss and eight sacks added 1,200 yards and 23 TDs on offense
LB Marcus Engstler, Durant sr. First team all-district selection led the Wildcats with 74.5 tackles, including 9.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks caught 16 passes for 221 yards
LB Will Esmoil, West Liberty sr. First team Class 2A all-state selection had 78 tackles, 9.5 for loss and two interceptions rushed for 1,111 yards and 11 TDs for state quarterfinalist
DB Jensen Dodge, Midland sr. Third team all-stater had 33 tackles, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries, one for a TD had 853 yards and 12 TDs receiving
DB Payten Elijah, Tipton jr. A first team Class 2A all-state selection had 36.5 tackles and class-best seven interceptions added 225 yards and four TDs on the ground
DB Jacob Waller, Bellevue so. Had three interceptions as well as 57 tackles, 10.5 for loss with three sacks caught 37 passes for 544 yards and 8 TDs
P Kannon Coakley, Maquoketa jr. District MVP at punter averaged 34.1 yards per kick threw for 1,072 yards and 9 TDs and added 605 yards and 7 TDs on the ground