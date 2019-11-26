QUAD-CITY TIMES ALL-EASTERN ILLINOIS FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

DL Frank Bierman, Tipton sr. First team all-district selection recorded 39.5 tackles, 20 for loss with nine sacks had 365 yards receiving, 702 rushing and nine total TDs

DL Luke Giesemann, Bellevue sr. Earned first team all-district honors with 60 tackles, 15 for loss with seven sacks

DL Tucker Kinney, Central DeWitt sr. First team all-district selection had 36.5 tackles, 8.5 for loss with one sack finished career as school’s record-holder with 22.5 tackles for loss

DL Iziek Soper, Midland jr. First team all-district selection had 51.5 tackles, 18.5 for loss with 13.5 sacks for the Eagles

LB Gavin Chown, West Liberty sr. First team all-district selection and second team all-stater led the Comets with 78.5 tackles, including seven for loss and two fumble recoveries

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

LB Braydin Farrell, Easton Valley sr. First team all-state selection finished with 100 tackles, 20 for loss and eight sacks added 1,200 yards and 23 TDs on offense

LB Marcus Engstler, Durant sr. First team all-district selection led the Wildcats with 74.5 tackles, including 9.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks caught 16 passes for 221 yards