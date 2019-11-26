QUAD-CITY TIMES ALL-EASTERN ILLINOIS FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Back Britan Martens, Midland sr. First team all-district and third team all-state selection threw for 1,152 yards and 14 TDs added 1,106 rushing yards with 15 TDs
Back Ricky Pforts, Wapello sr. Earned first team all-district honors after rushing for 1,189 yards and 16 TDs added a team-high 61 tackles and had one interception
Back Ethan Sahr, North Cedar sr. Three-year starter earned first team all-district honors after throwing for 1,699 yards and 18 TDs finished career with 33 TD passes
Back Nate Trenkamp, Easton Valley sr. Second team all-state selection threw for 2,826 yards and 41 TDs with just 7 INT and added 9 rushing TDs had five sacks on defense
WR Cade Jargo, Easton Valley sr. First team all-state choice caught 75 passes for 1,090 yards and 16 TDs had 2,196 receiving yards and 36 TDs in two seasons
WR Kael Unruh, North Cedar jr. First team all-district selection had 33 catches for 805 yards and 12 touchdowns added three interceptions and 27 tackles on defense
OL Zayne Feller, Camanche jr. Two-year starter helped anchor an offense that piled up over 2,600 total yards in a six-win season
OL Joe Lilienthal, Durant sr. First team Class A all-state selection, the South Dakota commit anchored a line that produced a 1,000-yard rusher in each of the last two seasons
OL Taven Rich, Maquoketa sr. A stalwart on the Cardinals offensive line, head coach Kevin Bowman labeled him the best offensive lineman he’s coached in 31 years at Maquoketa
OL Nile Schuett, Tipton jr. Key cog in an offense that rushed for over 2,500 yards added 28.5 tackles, 13 for loss with three sacks on defense
OL Caden Wendt, North Cedar sr. Four-year starter on the offensive line and second team 1A all-stater helped the Knights have their best season since 2014
PK Landon Peterson, Central DeWitt jr. Made 5 of 7 field goals, with a long of 35 yards and was 21 of 24 on extra points
Utility Chase Kruse, Louisa-Muscatine, sr. Three-year starter compiled 1,758 yards and 15 TDs through the air and ground finished career with 5,704 total yards and 56 TDs