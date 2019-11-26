QUAD-CITY TIMES ALL-EASTERN ILLINOIS FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Back Britan Martens, Midland sr. First team all-district and third team all-state selection threw for 1,152 yards and 14 TDs added 1,106 rushing yards with 15 TDs

Back Ricky Pforts, Wapello sr. Earned first team all-district honors after rushing for 1,189 yards and 16 TDs added a team-high 61 tackles and had one interception

Back Ethan Sahr, North Cedar sr. Three-year starter earned first team all-district honors after throwing for 1,699 yards and 18 TDs finished career with 33 TD passes

Back Nate Trenkamp, Easton Valley sr. Second team all-state selection threw for 2,826 yards and 41 TDs with just 7 INT and added 9 rushing TDs had five sacks on defense

WR Cade Jargo, Easton Valley sr. First team all-state choice caught 75 passes for 1,090 yards and 16 TDs had 2,196 receiving yards and 36 TDs in two seasons

WR Kael Unruh, North Cedar jr. First team all-district selection had 33 catches for 805 yards and 12 touchdowns added three interceptions and 27 tackles on defense

OL Zayne Feller, Camanche jr. Two-year starter helped anchor an offense that piled up over 2,600 total yards in a six-win season