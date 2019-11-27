Quad-City Times All-Metro football team

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
QB;Joe Byrne, Bettendorf;6-0;180;sr.;Threw for 1,476 yards and rushed for 596 in leading Bulldogs to their sixth state semifinal in seven years. He accounted for 16 TDs.
Back;Harrison Bey-Buie, Bettendorf;5-10;205;sr.;First team all-stater and offensive player of year in his district rushed for Iowa Class 4A-best 2,034 yards and 32 TDs.
Back;Kaeden Dreifurst, Moline;5-11;200;jr.;Despite sitting out two games, he rushed for 1,207 yards and 14 TDs. He averaged 7.9 yards per carry and was first team all-Big Six.
Back;Nate Sheets, Alleman;6-0;190;sr.;All-Big Six and Illinois 3A all-stater, Sheets ran for 1,117 yards and had 333 yards receiving. He had 21 TDs for playoff-qualifying team.
WR/TE;Noah Abbott, Bettendorf;6-5;220;sr.;UNI recruit and second team all-state choice had 26 grabs for 380 yards and four TDs. He was one of the team's top run blockers.
WR;Priest Sheedy, Dav. North;6-0;180;sr.;Finished career with more than 100 receptions. All-district choice had 47 grabs for 508 yards and three TDs for six-win squad.
OL;Rudy Glancey, Alleman;6-2;290;jr.;First team all-Big Six, he was the top lineman on a team which had an 1,100-yard rusher and threw for more than 1,000 yards.
OL;Griffin Liddle, Bettendorf;6-3;270;jr.;Class 4A all-stater was two-way starter. A recent Hawkeye commit, he was dominant blocker and had 48 tackles (nine TFL).
OL;Tyler Maro, Assumption;6-7;240;jr.;Class 3A all-stater, with offers from Louisville and South Dakota State, led an improved line. The Knights ran for 1,500 yards.
OL;Patrick Pray, Moline;6-0;240;sr.;Repeat all-Metro choice and first team all-Big Six, Pray led a line that helped Maroons rush for 3,040 yards and 7.2 yards per carry.
OL;Robert Stohl, Geneseo;6-4;260;sr.;Two-way starter was first team all-Big Six selection. He helped Maple Leafs average more than 200 yards per game on ground.
PK;Reed Shea, Bettendorf;5-9;160;sr.;Converted 48 of 53 point-after kicks, booted through a 44-yard FG and had 43 touchbacks. He also had a season-long punt of 53.
UT;Jack West, Dav. North;5-10;175;sr.;Passed for 1,595 yards and 10 TDs, rushed for 578 yards and 11 scores. Second team all-stater had 50 tackles and two defensive TDs.
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
DL;Logan Collier, Pleasant Valley;6-1;210;sr.;Ignited PV defense with 11.5 TFL and 5 sacks. All-district end had four sacks in games vs. Bettendorf and North Scott.
DL;Sam Strang, Dav. Central;6-3;220;sr.;All-district end had team-high 49 tackles (22.5 TFL and 4 sacks). Also rushed for team-high 587 yards and seven TDs.
DL;Dominic Wiseman, Dav. North;6-2;235;so.;Defensive player of year in his district and 4A second team all-stater, tackle had 44.5 tackles (20 for loss) and 4.5 sacks.
DL/LB;Ben Belken, North Scott;6-3;205;sr.;Northern Iowa recruit and 3A second team all-stater had seven TFL and three sacks. Led a defense which allowed 10 ppg.
LB;Seth Adrian, Assumption;6-0;220;sr.;Defensive player of year in his district and 3A second team all-stater, he led metro with 84.5 tackles (7 TFL, 2 sacks).
LB;Ryan Cole, Bettendorf;5-8;160;jr.;All-district performer had team-high 73.5 tackles (10.5 TFL) in helping Bulldogs reach 4A Final Four. He had two takeaways.
LB;Nate Link, North Scott;5-10;180;sr.;All-stater was catalyst of the Lancers' defense with team-high 60 tackles (9 TFL). He had two fumble recoveries, one for TD.
DB;Ty Anderson, North Scott;6-6;175;sr.;Two-way starter had five picks, one returned for TD. Second team all-stater had 33 receptions for 485 yards and five scores.
DB;Zion Rodriguez, Moline;6-2;180;sr.;All-Big Six safety had 40 solo tackles and 44 assisted stops along with three picks (one for a TD), three pass breakups and a sack.
DB;Perry Slater, Rock Island;6-0;175;jr.;Free safety had metro-best seven picks, eight fumble recoveries and two defensive TDs. Also had 24 catches for 378 yards, 6 TDs.
DB;Simon Weitz, Assumption;6-0;165;jr.;Team's top cornerback had two interceptions and fumble recovery. He had 18 receptions for 231 yards and kick return for TD.
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
QB;Jake Matthaidess, North Scott;6-0;170;sr.
Back;Aboubacar Barry, Moline;5-11;185;sr.
Back;Tim Nimely, Muscatine;5-9;185;jr.
Back;Davion Wilson, Rock Island;6-1;180;sr.
WR;Jakye Hill, Rock Island;5-9;185;sr.
WR;Quincy Wiseman, Dav. North;6-2;160;jr.
OL;Jacob Bender, Dav. Central;6-0;235;sr.
OL;Collin Meyer, Moline;6-4;240;sr.
OL;Har Ju Ree, Rock Island;5-11;220;jr.
OL;Simon Wilson, United Township;6-2;285;jr.
OL;Kane Zemo, Pleasant Valley;6-3;260;jr.
PK;Sean O'Hern, Alleman;5-10;165;sr.
UT;Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston, Dav. West;6-3;180;sr.
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
DL;TJ Brown, Pleasant Valley;6-0;185;sr.
DL;Dominic DeBoef, Geneseo;6-0;190;jr.
DL;Jaiden VanCoillie, Rock Island;5-10;215;sr.
DL;Griffin Wilder, North Scott;6-1;215;sr.
LB;Ethan Barry, Bettendorf;6-0;220;sr.
LB;Jack Patting, Alleman;5-9;170;jr.
LB;Logan Vis, North Scott;6-0;195;sr.
DB;Owen Hamel, Assumption;6-2;180;jr.
DB;Cade Sheedy, Dav. North;5-11;185;so.
DB;Blake Sherman, Pleasant Valley;6-0;185;sr.
DB;Kenyhon Yancey, Rock Island;6-0;160;sr.
Honorable mention
Alleman: Killian Ahern, DB, sr.; Jake Mattecheck, LB, jr.; Caleb Sharer, OL, jr.
Assumption: Dayne Hodge, DB, jr.; Tim Kendall, DL, sr.; Jack McGuire, OL, jr.; Nate Schlichting, RB/DL, sr.; Nate Timmons, OL, jr.
Bettendorf: AJ Douglas, WR, sr.; Jack Hester, OL, sr.; Ty Numkena, WR, so.; Tyler Pate, UT, sr.; Kane Schmidt, LB, jr.
Clinton: Noah Howard, DL, sr.; Jasper Luckritz, LB, sr.; Ulysses Patterson, RB, sr.
Davenport Central: Emarion Ellis, QB, jr.; Mike Moran, DB, sr.; Israel Taylor, WR, sr.; Javari Terrell, OL, sr.
Davenport North: Gaige Avants, LB, so.; Koby Dirks, LB, sr.; Hunter Kelley, LB, sr.; Brett Rappel, OL, sr.; Kade Schultz, RB, sr.
Davenport West: Kyle Burton, DL, sr.; Payton Thompson, QB, jr.; Maverick White, OL, sr.; Luke Woods-Ford, DL/LB, sr.
Geneseo: Nathan Beneke, DB, jr.; Kaden Davison, LB, so.; Cole Gradert, OL, sr.; Jonathan Maxwell, LB, so.
Moline: Immanuel Bailey, LB, sr.; Nate Johnson, WR, sr.; Ben Duenas, OL, sr.; Nate St. Dennis, OL, sr.
Muscatine: Togeh Desh, DL, jr.; Eli Gaye, WR, jr.; Teagan Schmelzer, LB/DB, sr.; Takpor Tiah, DB, sr.
North Scott: Quentin Allison, RB, sr.; Zach Campbell, DB, sr.; Luke Jennings, WR, sr.; Carson McCaughey, OL, jr.; Joey Petersen, DL, jr.
Pleasant Valley: Caden Kipper, RB, jr.; Jose Lara, WR/DB, sr.; George Venzke, LB, sr.; Brandon Young, LB, sr.
Rock Island: Pharoah Gray, OL, jr.; Victor Guzman, DB/K, sr.; Donovan Rogers, DL, sr.; MJ Stern, LB, sr.
United Township: Daslah Geadeyan, QB, jr.; Trevell Carpenter, WR, jr.