You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Quad-City Times All-Metro football team
0 comments

Quad-City Times All-Metro football team

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

QB;Joe Byrne, Bettendorf;6-0;180;sr.;Threw for 1,476 yards and rushed for 596 in leading Bulldogs to their sixth state semifinal in seven years. He accounted for 16 TDs.

Back;Harrison Bey-Buie, Bettendorf;5-10;205;sr.;First team all-stater and offensive player of year in his district rushed for Iowa Class 4A-best 2,034 yards and 32 TDs.

Back;Kaeden Dreifurst, Moline;5-11;200;jr.;Despite sitting out two games, he rushed for 1,207 yards and 14 TDs. He averaged 7.9 yards per carry and was first team all-Big Six.

Back;Nate Sheets, Alleman;6-0;190;sr.;All-Big Six and Illinois 3A all-stater, Sheets ran for 1,117 yards and had 333 yards receiving. He had 21 TDs for playoff-qualifying team.

WR/TE;Noah Abbott, Bettendorf;6-5;220;sr.;UNI recruit and second team all-state choice had 26 grabs for 380 yards and four TDs. He was one of the team's top run blockers. 

WR;Priest Sheedy, Dav. North;6-0;180;sr.;Finished career with more than 100 receptions. All-district choice had 47 grabs for 508 yards and three TDs for six-win squad.

OL;Rudy Glancey, Alleman;6-2;290;jr.;First team all-Big Six, he was the top lineman on a team which had an 1,100-yard rusher and threw for more than 1,000 yards. 

OL;Griffin Liddle, Bettendorf;6-3;270;jr.;Class 4A all-stater was two-way starter. A recent Hawkeye commit, he was dominant blocker and had 48 tackles (nine TFL). 

OL;Tyler Maro, Assumption;6-7;240;jr.;Class 3A all-stater, with offers from Louisville and South Dakota State, led an improved line. The Knights ran for 1,500 yards.

OL;Patrick Pray, Moline;6-0;240;sr.;Repeat all-Metro choice and first team all-Big Six, Pray led a line that helped Maroons rush for 3,040 yards and 7.2 yards per carry.

OL;Robert Stohl, Geneseo;6-4;260;sr.;Two-way starter was first team all-Big Six selection. He helped Maple Leafs average more than 200 yards per game on ground. 

PK;Reed Shea, Bettendorf;5-9;160;sr.;Converted 48 of 53 point-after kicks, booted through a 44-yard FG and had 43 touchbacks. He also had a season-long punt of 53.

UT;Jack West, Dav. North;5-10;175;sr.;Passed for 1,595 yards and 10 TDs, rushed for 578 yards and 11 scores. Second team all-stater had 50 tackles and two defensive TDs. 

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

DL;Logan Collier, Pleasant Valley;6-1;210;sr.;Ignited PV defense with 11.5 TFL and 5 sacks. All-district end had four sacks in games vs. Bettendorf and North Scott. 

DL;Sam Strang, Dav. Central;6-3;220;sr.;All-district end had team-high 49 tackles (22.5 TFL and 4 sacks). Also rushed for team-high 587 yards and seven TDs. 

DL;Dominic Wiseman, Dav. North;6-2;235;so.;Defensive player of year in his district and 4A second team all-stater, tackle had 44.5 tackles (20 for loss) and 4.5 sacks.

DL/LB;Ben Belken, North Scott;6-3;205;sr.;Northern Iowa recruit and 3A second team all-stater had seven TFL and three sacks. Led a defense which allowed 10 ppg.

LB;Seth Adrian, Assumption;6-0;220;sr.;Defensive player of year in his district and 3A second team all-stater, he led metro with 84.5 tackles (7 TFL, 2 sacks). 

LB;Ryan Cole, Bettendorf;5-8;160;jr.;All-district performer had team-high 73.5 tackles (10.5 TFL) in helping Bulldogs reach 4A Final Four. He had two takeaways. 

LB;Nate Link, North Scott;5-10;180;sr.;All-stater was catalyst of the Lancers' defense with team-high 60 tackles (9 TFL). He had two fumble recoveries, one for TD.

DB;Ty Anderson, North Scott;6-6;175;sr.;Two-way starter had five picks, one returned for TD. Second team all-stater had 33 receptions for 485 yards and five scores.

DB;Zion Rodriguez, Moline;6-2;180;sr.;All-Big Six safety had 40 solo tackles and 44 assisted stops along with three picks (one for a TD), three pass breakups and a sack. 

DB;Perry Slater, Rock Island;6-0;175;jr.;Free safety had metro-best seven picks, eight fumble recoveries and two defensive TDs. Also had 24 catches for 378 yards, 6 TDs.

DB;Simon Weitz, Assumption;6-0;165;jr.;Team's top cornerback had two interceptions and fumble recovery. He had 18 receptions for 231 yards and kick return for TD.

SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

QB;Jake Matthaidess, North Scott;6-0;170;sr.

Back;Aboubacar Barry, Moline;5-11;185;sr.

Back;Tim Nimely, Muscatine;5-9;185;jr.

Back;Davion Wilson, Rock Island;6-1;180;sr.

WR;Jakye Hill, Rock Island;5-9;185;sr.

WR;Quincy Wiseman, Dav. North;6-2;160;jr.

OL;Jacob Bender, Dav. Central;6-0;235;sr.

OL;Collin Meyer, Moline;6-4;240;sr.

OL;Har Ju Ree, Rock Island;5-11;220;jr.

OL;Simon Wilson, United Township;6-2;285;jr.

OL;Kane Zemo, Pleasant Valley;6-3;260;jr.

PK;Sean O'Hern, Alleman;5-10;165;sr.

UT;Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston, Dav. West;6-3;180;sr.

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

DL;TJ Brown, Pleasant Valley;6-0;185;sr.

DL;Dominic DeBoef, Geneseo;6-0;190;jr.

DL;Jaiden VanCoillie, Rock Island;5-10;215;sr.

DL;Griffin Wilder, North Scott;6-1;215;sr.

LB;Ethan Barry, Bettendorf;6-0;220;sr.

LB;Jack Patting, Alleman;5-9;170;jr.

LB;Logan Vis, North Scott;6-0;195;sr.

DB;Owen Hamel, Assumption;6-2;180;jr.

DB;Cade Sheedy, Dav. North;5-11;185;so.

DB;Blake Sherman, Pleasant Valley;6-0;185;sr.

DB;Kenyhon Yancey, Rock Island;6-0;160;sr.

Honorable mention

Alleman: Killian Ahern, DB, sr.; Jake Mattecheck, LB, jr.; Caleb Sharer, OL, jr.

Assumption: Dayne Hodge, DB, jr.; Tim Kendall, DL, sr.; Jack McGuire, OL, jr.; Nate Schlichting, RB/DL, sr.; Nate Timmons, OL, jr.

Bettendorf: AJ Douglas, WR, sr.; Jack Hester, OL, sr.; Ty Numkena, WR, so.; Tyler Pate, UT, sr.; Kane Schmidt, LB, jr.

Clinton: Noah Howard, DL, sr.; Jasper Luckritz, LB, sr.; Ulysses Patterson, RB, sr.

Davenport Central: Emarion Ellis, QB, jr.; Mike Moran, DB, sr.; Israel Taylor, WR, sr.; Javari Terrell, OL, sr.

Davenport North: Gaige Avants, LB, so.; Koby Dirks, LB, sr.; Hunter Kelley, LB, sr.; Brett Rappel, OL, sr.; Kade Schultz, RB, sr.

Davenport West: Kyle Burton, DL, sr.; Payton Thompson, QB, jr.; Maverick White, OL, sr.; Luke Woods-Ford, DL/LB, sr.

Geneseo: Nathan Beneke, DB, jr.; Kaden Davison, LB, so.; Cole Gradert, OL, sr.; Jonathan Maxwell, LB, so.

Moline: Immanuel Bailey, LB, sr.; Nate Johnson, WR, sr.; Ben Duenas, OL, sr.; Nate St. Dennis, OL, sr.

Muscatine: Togeh Desh, DL, jr.; Eli Gaye, WR, jr.; Teagan Schmelzer, LB/DB, sr.; Takpor Tiah, DB, sr.

North Scott: Quentin Allison, RB, sr.; Zach Campbell, DB, sr.; Luke Jennings, WR, sr.; Carson McCaughey, OL, jr.; Joey Petersen, DL, jr.

Pleasant Valley: Caden Kipper, RB, jr.; Jose Lara, WR/DB, sr.; George Venzke, LB, sr.; Brandon Young, LB, sr.

Rock Island: Pharoah Gray, OL, jr.; Victor Guzman, DB/K, sr.; Donovan Rogers, DL, sr.; MJ Stern, LB, sr.

United Township: Daslah Geadeyan, QB, jr.; Trevell Carpenter, WR, jr.

+23 
Harrison Bey-Buie (2).jpg

Bey-Buie
+23 
Kaeden Dreifurst

Dreifurst
+23 
Nate Sheets

Sheets
+23 
Noah Abbott

Abbott
+23 
Priest Sheedy.jpg

Sheedy
+23 
Rudy Glancey

Glancey
+23 
Griffin Liddle

Liddle
+23 
Patrick Pray (2).jpg

Pray
+23 
Rob Stohl

Stohl
+23 
Jack West.jpg

West
+23 
Logan Collier

Collier
+23 
Sam Strang

Strang
+23 
Ben Belken

Belken
+23 
Seth Adrian

Adrian
+23 
Ryan Cole

Cole
+23 
Ty Anderson

Anderson
+23 
Zion Rodriguez

Rodriguez
+23 
Nate Link

Link
+23 
Dominic Wiseman

Wiseman
+23 
Joe Byrne

Byrne
+23 
Perry Slater

Slater
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 19 years, the last seven at the Q-C Times.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News