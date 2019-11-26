QUAD-CITY TIMES ALL-WESTERN ILLINOIS FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
QUAD-CITY TIMES ALL-WESTERN ILLINOIS FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

DL Brady Ballard, Erie-Prophetstown sr. Unanimous first team all-TRAC selection had 60 tackles and a fumble recovery  was also team's best offensive lineman

DL Cooper Darby, Morrison sr. First team all-TRAC selection had 57 total tackles and 13 sacks on the season, leading a stingy Morrison defense

DL Jacob North, Fulton jr. First team all-TRAC selection had 53 tackles, 9 tackles for loss and five sacks for the Steamers

DL Kody Sipe, West Carroll sr. Unanimous first team all-Northwest Upstate Illini selection had 52 tackles and two sacks for a defense that allowed 15.7 ppg.

LB Nathan Mickley, Morrison sr. First team all-TRAC selection had 126 total tackles with two sacks and a fumble recovery for the Mustangs

LB Zach King, West Carroll sr. Earned all-state honorable mention honors in Class 2A after recording 102 tackles, seven for loss with one interception

LB Isaak Shetler, Morrison so. First team all-TRAC selection finished the season with 174 tackles (14.5 per game), two interceptions and two fumble recoveries

LB Niko Zarlatanes, Rockridge sr. First team all-TRAC selection and two-way player finished the season with 100 tackles, 65 solo for the Rockets

DB Nick Allen, Morrison sr. Class 1A all-state selection had 93 tackles and 6 INTs, leading a stifling Mustang defense that held teams to 6.6 points per game

DB Julian Samuels, Annawan-Wethersfield sr.  First team all-LTC selection had 30 tackles and five picks  added 52 catches for 1,086 yards and 14 TDs

DB Isaac Shaw, Annawan-Wethersfield sr. Unanimous first team all-LTC selection had 51 tackles and five interceptions  caught 38 passes for 808 yards and 10 TDs

P Seth Speaker, Mercer County sr. First team all-LTC selection averaged 34.6 yards per punt  had 31 tackles, two interceptions and six pass breakups

 

