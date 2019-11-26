QUAD-CITY TIMES ALL-WESTERN ILLINOIS FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

DL Brady Ballard, Erie-Prophetstown sr. Unanimous first team all-TRAC selection had 60 tackles and a fumble recovery was also team's best offensive lineman

DL Cooper Darby, Morrison sr. First team all-TRAC selection had 57 total tackles and 13 sacks on the season, leading a stingy Morrison defense

DL Jacob North, Fulton jr. First team all-TRAC selection had 53 tackles, 9 tackles for loss and five sacks for the Steamers

DL Kody Sipe, West Carroll sr. Unanimous first team all-Northwest Upstate Illini selection had 52 tackles and two sacks for a defense that allowed 15.7 ppg.

LB Nathan Mickley, Morrison sr. First team all-TRAC selection had 126 total tackles with two sacks and a fumble recovery for the Mustangs

LB Zach King, West Carroll sr. Earned all-state honorable mention honors in Class 2A after recording 102 tackles, seven for loss with one interception

LB Isaak Shetler, Morrison so. First team all-TRAC selection finished the season with 174 tackles (14.5 per game), two interceptions and two fumble recoveries