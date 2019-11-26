QUAD-CITY TIMES ALL-WESTERN ILLINOIS FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Back Logan Nodine, Ridgewood sr. Threw for 1,209 yards and 21 TDs and rushed for 310 yards, helping the Spartans earn their first playoff berth in co-op history

Back Ethan Rash, Fulton jr. Finished the season with 991 yards and 16 TDs, averaging 5.8 yards per carry in his second year as starter

Back Coby Schultz, Orion jr. Earned honorable mention all-state honors from IHSFCA rushed for 522 yards while also catching 45 passes for 631 yards and 10 scores

Back Riley Wilkens, Morrison sr. Class 1A all-state honorable mention selection rushed for 713 yards and 16 TDs also had 36 tackles and eight sacks on defense

WR Cole Rusk, Rockridge sr. First team all-Three Rivers selection had 39 catches for 684 yards and 9 TDs had three games with over 100 receiving yards on season

WR Kavon Russell, Kewanee sr. All-state selection led Boilermakers to their first playoff win since 1999. Had rushing, receiving, kickoff return and defensive TD in same game.

OL Tevin Baker, Annawan-Wethersfield sr. First team all-Lincoln Trail selection helped lead an offense that averaged over 400 yards and 37.7 points per game