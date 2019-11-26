QUAD-CITY TIMES ALL-WESTERN ILLINOIS FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Back Logan Nodine, Ridgewood sr. Threw for 1,209 yards and 21 TDs and rushed for 310 yards, helping the Spartans earn their first playoff berth in co-op history
Back Ethan Rash, Fulton jr. Finished the season with 991 yards and 16 TDs, averaging 5.8 yards per carry in his second year as starter
Back Coby Schultz, Orion jr. Earned honorable mention all-state honors from IHSFCA rushed for 522 yards while also catching 45 passes for 631 yards and 10 scores
Back Riley Wilkens, Morrison sr. Class 1A all-state honorable mention selection rushed for 713 yards and 16 TDs also had 36 tackles and eight sacks on defense
WR Cole Rusk, Rockridge sr. First team all-Three Rivers selection had 39 catches for 684 yards and 9 TDs had three games with over 100 receiving yards on season
WR Kavon Russell, Kewanee sr. All-state selection led Boilermakers to their first playoff win since 1999. Had rushing, receiving, kickoff return and defensive TD in same game.
OL Tevin Baker, Annawan-Wethersfield sr. First team all-Lincoln Trail selection helped lead an offense that averaged over 400 yards and 37.7 points per game
OL Owen Beckett, Riverdale sr. Earned first team all-TRAC honors as the rock of an offensive line that helped the Rams to their best season in 10 years
OL Ben Dunlap, Orion sr. Three-year starter at center was an unanimous all-TRAC selection added 27 tackles, 3.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks on defense
OL Trace Seefeld, Mercer County jr. Honorable mention Class 2A all-state selection helped lead the Golden Eagles to the playoffs for the 11th straight year
OL Drake Van Hyfte, Annawan-Wethersfield sr. Class 1A all-state selection was an anchor on the offensive line had 163 tackles, 38 for loss with 5 sacks and 3 INT
PK Coltin Quagliano, Annawan-Wethersfield, jr. Had three touchbacks on season passed for 3,087 yards and 39 TDs against 13 INT and rushed for 694 yards and 5 TD
Utility Keegan Anderson, Morrison sr. First team all-TRAC selection had 72 carries for 659 yards and 7 TDs added 16 catches for 629 yards and 4 TDs