Quad-City Times All-Western Illinois football team

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Back;Logan Nodine, Ridgewood;sr.;Threw for 1,209 yards and 21 TDs and rushed for 310 yards, helping the Spartans earn their first playoff berth in co-op history
Back;Ethan Rash, Fulton;jr.;Finished the season with 991 yards and 16 TDs, averaging 5.8 yards per carry in his second year as starter
Back;Coby Schultz, Orion;jr.;Earned honorable mention all-state honors from IHSFCA; rushed for 522 yards while also catching 45 passes for 631 yards and 10 scores
Back;Riley Wilkens, Morrison;sr.;Class 1A all-state honorable mention selection rushed for 713 yards and 16 TDs; also had 36 tackles and eight sacks on defense
WR;Cole Rusk, Rockridge;sr.;First team all-Three Rivers selection had 39 catches for 684 yards and 9 TDs; had three games with over 100 receiving yards on season
WR;Kavon Russell, Kewanee;sr.;All-state selection led Boilermakers to their first playoff win since 1999. Had rushing, receiving, kickoff return and defensive TD in same game.
OL;Tevin Baker, Annawan-Wethersfield;sr.;First team all-Lincoln Trail selection helped lead an offense that averaged over 400 yards and 37.7 points per game
OL;Owen Beckett, Riverdale;sr.;Earned first team all-TRAC honors as the rock of an offensive line that helped the Rams to their best season in 10 years
OL;Ben Dunlap, Orion;sr.;Three-year starter at center was an unanimous all-TRAC selection; added 27 tackles, 3.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks on defense
OL;Trace Seefeld, Mercer County;jr.;Honorable mention Class 2A all-state selection helped lead the Golden Eagles to the playoffs for the 11th straight year
OL;Drake Van Hyfte, Annawan-Wethersfield;sr.;Class 1A all-state selection was an anchor on the offensive line; had 163 tackles, 38 for loss with 5 sacks and 3 INT
PK;Coltin Quagliano, Annawan-Wethersfield, jr.;Had three touchbacks on season; passed for 3,087 yards and 39 TDs against 13 INT and rushed for 694 yards and 5 TD
Utility;Keegan Anderson, Morrison;sr.;First team all-TRAC selection had 72 carries for 659 yards and 7 TDs; added 16 catches for 629 yards and 4 TDs
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
DL;Brady Ballard, Erie-Prophetstown;sr.;Unanimous first team all-TRAC selection had 60 tackles and a fumble recovery; was also team's best offensive lineman
DL;Cooper Darby, Morrison;sr.;First team all-TRAC selection had 57 total tackles and 13 sacks on the season, leading a stingy Morrison defense
DL;Jakob North, Fulton;jr.;First team all-TRAC selection had 53 tackles, 9 tackles for loss and five sacks for the Steamers
DL;Kody Sipe, West Carroll;sr.;Unanimous first team all-Northwest Upstate Illini selection had 52 tackles and two sacks for a defense that allowed 15.7 ppg.
LB;Nathan Mickley, Morrison;sr.;First team all-TRAC selection had 126 total tackles with two sacks and a fumble recovery for the Mustangs
LB;Zach King, West Carroll;sr.;Earned all-state honorable mention honors in Class 2A after recording 102 tackles, seven for loss with one interception
LB;Isaak Shetler, Morrison;so.;First team all-TRAC selection finished the season with 174 tackles (14.5 per game), two interceptions and two fumble recoveries
LB;Niko Zarlatanes, Rockridge;sr.;First team all-TRAC selection and two-way player finished the season with 100 tackles, 65 solo for the Rockets
DB;Nick Allen, Morrison;sr.;Class 1A all-state selection had 93 tackles and 6 INTs, leading a stifling Mustang defense that held teams to 6.6 points per game
DB;Julian Samuels, Annawan-Wethersfield;sr.; First team all-LTC selection had 30 tackles and five picks; added 52 catches for 1,086 yards and 14 TDs
DB;Isaac Shaw, Annawan-Wethersfield;sr.;Unanimous first team all-LTC selection had 51 tackles and five interceptions; caught 38 passes for 808 yards and 10 TDs
P;Seth Speaker, Mercer County;sr.;First team all-LTC selection averaged 34.6 yards per punt; had 31 tackles, two interceptions and six pass breakups
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
Back;Reece Gripp;Annawan-Wethersfield;jr.
Back;Ryan Jungwirth;Orion;sr.
Back;Aiden Sullivan;West Carroll;sr.
Back;Braden Williams;Mercer County;jr.
WR; Lucas Althaus;Ridgewood;jr.
WR;Lucas Kessinger;Ridgewood;so.
OL;Taber Conover;Kewanee;jr.
OL;Alex Johnson;Ridgewood;sr.
OL;Zach Riddell;Orion;sr.
OL;Colin Roberts;Morrison;sr.
OL;Nate Portz;Fulton;jr.
PK;Nate Henry;Rockridge;so.
Utility;Kyler Pessman;Fulton;jr.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL;Bryan Caves;Riverdale;jr.
DL;Xavier Crowe;Kewanee;sr.
DL;Wyatt Dillon;Mid-County;sr.
DL;Ryan Parchert;Rockridge;jr.
LB;Brady Abell;Erie-Prophetstown;sr.
LB;Matthew Gray;Mercer County;jr.
LB;Jake Pannell;Fulton;sr.
LB;D.J. VanHouten;Ridgewood;jr.
DB;David Arney;Riverdale;jr.
DB;Ryan Kennedy;Morrison;sr.
DB;Michael Popkin;West Carroll;sr.
P;Kyle Yeater;Sherrard;sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Annawan-Wethersfield: Brady Kelley, jr.; Mitch Lambert, jr.; Tuker Miller, jr.; Kale Nelson, jr.; Logan Troxell, jr. Erie-Prophetstown: Kolby Franks, so.; Robert Munther, jr.; Hunter Oleson, sr.; Ross Purvis, sr.; Eric Robinson, sr.; Logan Wheeler, jr.; Carson Wiebenga, sr. Fulton: Connor Barnett, jr.; Dylan Bridgeman, jr.; Will Conner, jr. Josh Huizenga, jr. Max Pannell, jr. Kewanee: Will Bruno, jr.; Cam Conley, so.; James Conner, so.; Josh Nimrick, so.; Tayvian Taylor, jr. Mercer County: Seth Crawley, sr.; Matthew Lucas, fr. Mid-County: Cal Clucas, jr.; Dane Libby, sr.; Nathan Whitman, sr.; Harrison Wight, sr. Morrison: Nate Helms, jr.; Hunter Newman, so.; T.C. Ottens, jr.; Kolten Sage, sr.; Tyson Smith, jr.; Brenden Stearns, sr. Orion: Quinn Hoftender, so.; Jayson Johnson, jr.; Kobe Lieving, sr. Ridgewood: Weston Brown, sr.; Brant Casteel, jr.; Payton Catour, jr.; Jarrett Lund, jr.; Colton Stahl, jr. Riverdale: Dalton Cathcart, jr.; Carson Ebenroth, sr.; Devin Gephart, sr.; Charlie Mitton, jr.; Brady Reed, jr.; Colton Reiman, sr.; Jason Smith, sr. Rockridge: Zach Williams, jr. Sherrard: Josh Bynum, jr.; Bryce Davis, sr.; D'Angelo Moody, sr.; West Carroll: Colton Ballard, sr.; Derek Tracy, sr.