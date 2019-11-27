Quad-City Times All-Western Illinois football team

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Back;Logan Nodine, Ridgewood;sr.;Threw for 1,209 yards and 21 TDs and rushed for 310 yards, helping the Spartans earn their first playoff berth in co-op history

Back;Ethan Rash, Fulton;jr.;Finished the season with 991 yards and 16 TDs, averaging 5.8 yards per carry in his second year as starter

Back;Coby Schultz, Orion;jr.;Earned honorable mention all-state honors from IHSFCA; rushed for 522 yards while also catching 45 passes for 631 yards and 10 scores

Back;Riley Wilkens, Morrison;sr.;Class 1A all-state honorable mention selection rushed for 713 yards and 16 TDs; also had 36 tackles and eight sacks on defense

WR;Cole Rusk, Rockridge;sr.;First team all-Three Rivers selection had 39 catches for 684 yards and 9 TDs; had three games with over 100 receiving yards on season

WR;Kavon Russell, Kewanee;sr.;All-state selection led Boilermakers to their first playoff win since 1999. Had rushing, receiving, kickoff return and defensive TD in same game.

OL;Tevin Baker, Annawan-Wethersfield;sr.;First team all-Lincoln Trail selection helped lead an offense that averaged over 400 yards and 37.7 points per game