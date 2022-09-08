Quad-City Times Bix 7 donates to local charities

The Quad-City Times Bix 7 is proud to give back to the community. Michelle Juehring, Quad-City Times Bix 7 Race Director, presents Diane Koster, Genesis Health Grant Program Specialist, a check for $2,500 made out to Lindsay's Legacy on Sept. 1, 2022, in Davenport. Lindsay's Legacy is a charitable foundation organized in honor of Koster's daughter - Lindsay Marie Thul, who was diagnosed with Inflammatory Breast Cancer at the young age of 28. She died just ten short months later. The donation will help support the foundation's mission to assist patients, families, and researchers financially. The Quad-City Times Bix 7 made charitable donations to three local charities in 2022.