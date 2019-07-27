"If I didn't show up, there wouldn't be a party," said Sue Bronzino, of the race watch party she and her husband, Paul, have hosted on the corner of Brady and 7th streets for about 30 years.
Bronzino said she's run the race twice, the first time when she was 30 years old, after "maybe two weeks" of training.
"The festivities are more fun," she said.
Now, the Bronzinos and their extended family and friends are the "7th and Brady Street Gang."
In recent years, they've started handing out cans of beer to runners on their way back down Brady Street hill. Last year, they said it turned into a competition to see who could give away cans the fastest.
"These guys are still running for time," Heather Jacks said while looking out at the runners. She said it usually isn't hard to pick targets. "You just know. These people aren't ready for beer yet."
Just a little further up the hill, the Bronzinos have some competition. Palmer students advertised "Free keg stands for runners." A group of Elvis impersonators took advantage of that offer on their way up the hill.
