Quality higher education close to home at a price you can afford

Sophomore Abbie is one of many students attending Black Hawk College (BHC) to earn the first half of your bachelor’s degree. Unsure of what she wanted to major in, Abbie decided BHC was a great place to take general education courses and save money before transferring to a four year school to major in engineering. BHC students transfer to colleges and universities throughout the Midwest and beyond, and advisors will help you make a plan to transfer to the school of your choice. From accounting to technology management, BHC has transfer agreements with numerous four-year colleges and universities you can explore. One of Abbie’s favorite things is the flexible class options that allow you to create a schedule perfect for you. Traditional and online courses have both worked well for Abbie, including “minimester” classes over winter break and summer classes. Not planning to earn an associate degree? BHC has career and technical programs to help you gain the skills needed for immediate employment or job upgrading. BHC has many resources available for students to succeed, including scholarships, tutoring, disability services, counseling and veterans’ services. With two campuses, a Quad-Cities Campus in Moline and an East Campus in Galva, as well as several training and outreach centers, BHC offers a variety of student clubs and honor societies, with athletic teams at the Quad-Cities Campus and agriculture judging and show teams at the East Campus. Get the information you need by calling 309-796- 5000 or visiting www. bhc.edu/get-started.