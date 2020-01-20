4. Quarter Moon Tin Snips

The Quad-City band Quarter Moon Tin Snips will play traditional bluegrass music from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St, Rock Island. The group plays a range of secular and gospel tunes utilizing their driving rhythm and tight harmonies. Admission is free.
