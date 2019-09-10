The “sales funnel” used to be a handy road map that guided marketers through customers' journey and eventual purchase. Digital marketing has warped this shape into less of a funnel, but more into an ever-changing, enigmatic process that has consumers making touchpoints with brands in less systematic ways.
It’s easy to say the proof is in the pudding, but really it is in the data and that is the beauty of digital marketing. Companies are now able to track information on who is viewing their brand, as well as when, for how long, and if they are a potential lead. How is this data aiding in achieving your company’s goals? Whether digital marketing is handled in-house or externally, there are some key questions to ask to ensure your marketing dollar allocations are maximized.
Before going off the data deep-end, establish if the marketing team is utilizing a mobile-centric strategy. According to Statista, “as of the second quarter of 2019, it was found that mobile devices accounted for 59 percent of organic search engine visits,” and that number will continue to rise. More consumers will be starting their journey with your brand on a mobile device; therefore all digital strategies in place should be optimized for mobile use.
Website
A business’s website is the full-time employee and storefront visible to the world 24/7. Websites should be designed with clear goals in mind: Does the website produces sales or leads, attract new visitors and educate them? Clearly defined goals will indicate the conversions need to be measure. As CEO there are three questions to ask:
1. How are people getting to your website? The answer to this question will uncover if your target market is being reached the correct way, as well as confirming the website is SEO optimized, PPC and Google Ad campaigns are performing well and your social media is directly eyes to the site.
2. Are customers staying on your website, and for how long? If customers are not finding the information they are looking for, quickly and easily, analytics will show low session duration. This could mean your website is not serving the content customers are looking for, or it is not user friendly (hard to navigate, not loading quickly, not mobile friendly). A low session duration can also harm your positioning in a Google search.
3. Are people converting? No matter what conversions look like to your business, a form filled out or a call to a tracking number, not having enough can be detrimental to sales. This question can also determine if the conversion metric being measured is appropriate for the targeted audience. Take this a step further and ask that if people are not converting the first time they visit your website, are they being served retargeting ads to come back?
Pay-Per-Click Ads
One of the most important key performance indicators in a PPC campaign is the click-through rate (CTR). The CTR indicates how many people actually engaged with the ad. For example, if an ad receives 10 clicks for every 100 impressions, the CTR is 10 percent.
If your CTR is lower than average, take the next step in asking what your Quality Score is, as assigned by Google. A quality score is based on a combination of different factors including- user experience landing page, session duration, and interaction with the features on the site. If Google sees that visitors are not finding the information they expected when clicking on your site, your Quality Score will decrease. Because of this, CTR and Quality Score work hand-in-hand.
Social Media
Spending on social media advertising is rapidly increasing each year, but as platforms continue to offer businesses more opportunities to be in front of customers, knowing what strategies to implement can become overwhelming. According to new research from eMarketer, less than 20% of B2B marketers are able to measure the ROI of their social media campaigns. To make social media a profitable investment, a strategic plan should be in place with measurable KPIs. Similar to websites, social media marketing should be executed starting with clear goals, the correct audience and trackable conversions.
For some industries, social media could be a great way to raise brand awareness, therefore emphasis should not be on ad performance, but rather increasing likes and follows. Question what a conversion looks like to your business and advise that social media should point to a website or capture visitors information. Platforms like Facebook and Instagram own the visitors while on their website; these potential clients can only turn into leads once they have converted on your website.
The internal marketing team should easily be able to answer the questions above at a moment’s notice. If your business uses an external vendor for marketing, ask how reporting on your digital campaigns will be presented. Reporting should always be transparent and straightforward, with every dollar accounted for. In addition to reporting, make sure there is a clear answer on who will be managing your campaign: Is a human checking insights daily to make recommendations and adjustments, or does the agency “set and forget” campaigns that an algorithm alters? If it is a human, what certifications do they have in regards to digital advertising?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.