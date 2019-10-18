Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Almquist Field

Last week: Rock Island survived against Geneseo 14-13. Quincy lost to Alleman 28-21.

Last meeting: Quincy 49, Rock Island 6 (2018)

Twitter: @jaydub_da

Internet: https://network1sports.com//station/qcsportsnetri

Overview: The forfeit win over Moline made the Rocks playoff eligible with five victories. They can guarantee themselves a spot in the field with a win tonight. Quincy is one of the most balanced teams in the league with 188 rushing attempts and 180 passes. Signal caller Lucas Reis has thrown for a conference-best 1,011 yards. The Rocks are third best in the league with 944 passing yards and 10 touchdowns. Davion Wilson leads Rock Island's ground attack with 661 yards. 

