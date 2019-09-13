Basics: 7 p.m., Soule Bowl
Last week: Quincy stumbled to Alton 22-12. UT carved up East Peoria 40-14 for the first win of Nick Welch's coaching tenure.
Last meeting: Quincy 63, UT 12 (2018)
Overview: UT tries to snap a string of 38 consecutive Big Six defeats. Its last conference win came on Sept. 23, 2011, against Rock Island. Quincy averaged 362 rushing yards and 9.9 yards per carry last season. Through two games, the Blue Devils are averaging 97 yards per game and 3.7 yards per rush. Cayne Smith eclipsed 100 yards and Telvin Chatman scored two touchdowns in last week's win for UT.
