Quote 12 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save "You lied to Congress." U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, referring to U.S. Attorney General William Barr's previous testimony on the Mueller report. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Updated: Davenport Police officer was shot in the chest and leg 25-year-old Moline man is victim in fatal Illinois 92 crash Small breaches continue to threaten already flooded out Buffalo Crest not here yet; will latest flood-fighting efforts hold? The Mississippi River is rising. Here's what you need to know promotion QC Deals QC Deals promotion spotlight Which season are you? Take our quiz to see if you're more spring than fall, less winter than summer. Print Ads Ad Vault HILL & VALLEY - Ad from 2019-04-28 Apr 28, 2019 Hill & Valley 3915 9th St, Rock Island, IL 61201 309-793-0161 Website Ad Vault Bonnie Meyer - Ad from 2019-04-28 Apr 28, 2019 Ad Vault ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH - Ad from 2019-04-27 Apr 27, 2019 Zion Lutheran Church 1216 W 8th St, Davenport, IA 52802 563-322-3533 Website Ad Vault WALLACES GARDEN CENTER - Ad from 2019-05-01 May 1, 2019 Wallace's Garden Center & Greenhouse 2605 Devils Glen Rd, Bettendorf, IA 52722 563-332-4711 Ad Vault ST PAUL THE APOSTLE - Ad from 2019-04-27 Apr 27, 2019 St Paul The Apostle 916 E Rusholme St, Davenport, IA 52803 563-322-7994 Website Ad Vault BETTENDORF COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT - Ad from 2019-05-02 1 hr ago Bettendorf Community School District PO Box 1150, Bettendorf, IA 52722 563-332-7001 Website Ad Vault RUHL AND RUHL - Ad from 2019-04-27 Apr 27, 2019 RUHL AND RUHL 5403 VICTORIA AVE SUITE 100, DAVENPORT, IA 52807 563-359-3821 Website Ad Vault ST MARKS LUTHERAN CHURCH - Ad from 2019-04-27 Apr 27, 2019 St Mark Ev Lutheran Church Ofc 2363 W 3rd St, Davenport, IA 52802 563-322-5318 Website Ad Vault BLACKHAWK BANK & TRUST - Ad from 2019-05-01 May 1, 2019 BLACKHAWK BANK & TRUST PO BOX 1100, MILAN, IL 61264 309-787-9520 Website Ad Vault MUSCATINE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT-legal - Ad from 2019-04-27 Apr 27, 2019 Muscatine Community School District Muscatine Community School District: supt Of Schools 2900 Mulberry Ave, Muscatine, IA 52761 563-263-7223
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.