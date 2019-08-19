"This is not a 'Never Trump' situation. This not just screeching rhetoric. This is -- OK, the guy is unstable. Everyone inside knows it, everyone outside knows it. Let's see if we can find a viable alternative."

Anthony Scaramucci, a former White House communications director, tells CNN he is putting together a coalition of former President Trump Cabinet officials to denounce the President ahead of the 2020 election.

