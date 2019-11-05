Quote 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save "Great day for our family and our team." Roger Penske, whose company Monday bought the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar Series. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Moline police search for Davenport man Popular local meteorologist Cedric Haynes leaves Quad-Cities for home 'Happy Joe' Whitty, 82, died Tuesday morning Former Davenport home daycare provider gets suspended 25-year sentence, probation in neglect case Area trick-or-treat times for 2019 View All Promotions promotion Become a Member and SAVE on your first month! spotlight promotion AP Which 'Peanuts' character are you? Print Ads Other SACRED HEART CATHEDRAL - Ad from 2019-11-02 Nov 2, 2019 Sacred Heart Cathedral 422-E. 10th Street, Davenport, IA 52803 563-324-3257 Website Other GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH - Ad from 2019-11-02 Nov 2, 2019 Grace Lutheran Church 1140 E High St, Davenport, IA 52803 563-322-0769 Website Phone WIRELESS CENTRAL - Ad from 2019-10-30 Oct 30, 2019 WIRELESS CENTRAL 151 E 22ND ST 200, LOMBARD, IL 60148 630-495-3700 Education EASTERN IOWA COMM COLLEGE - Ad from 2019-11-03 Nov 3, 2019 Construction CRAWFORD & COMPANY - Ad from 2019-11-04 Nov 4, 2019 Crawford & Company 1306 Mill St, Rock Island, IL 61201 309-788-4573 Website Other OUR LADY OF LOURDES CATHOLIC CHURCH - Ad from 2019-11-02 Nov 2, 2019 Our Lady Of Lourdes Catholic Church Church Office & Pastor's 1506 Brown St, Bettendorf, IA 52722 563-359-0345 Website Construction ALTER METAL RECYCLING - Ad from 2019-11-02 Nov 2, 2019 ALTER METAL RECYCLING 626 SCHMIDT RD, DAVENPORT, IA 52803 563-328-3605 Website Car HILAND TOYOTA - Ad from 2019-11-02 Nov 2, 2019 Hiland Toyota Scion 5500 45th Ave Ct, Moline, IL 61265 309-764-2481 Website Car KEY AUTO MALL, INC - Ad from 2019-10-31 Oct 31, 2019 Key Auto Mall 3700 16th St., Moline, IL 61265 866-409-4932 Website Sale GERMAN-AMERICAN HERITAGE CENTER - Ad from 2019-11-03 Nov 3, 2019 German American Heritage Center & Museum 712 W 2nd St, Davenport, IA 52802 563-322-8844 Website
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.