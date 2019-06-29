Quote 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save "Get rid of them. Fake news is a great term, isn’t it? You don’t have this problem in Russia but we do." President Donald Trump, speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Man falls into Mississippi River from Lock and Dam 14 Davenport man sentenced to up to 50 years for child sex abuse 'It just blew up': Tiny Bug Soother company hits it big UPDATE: Man who fell into Mississippi River still not found Thomson prison struggling to hire 200 workers, warden calls for more housing, day care View All Promotions promotion What’s your favorite Bix memory? promotion spotlight Could you pass a U.S. civics test? Print Ads Ad Vault SACRED HEART CATHEDRAL - Ad from 2019-06-29 1 hr ago Sacred Heart Cathedral 422-E. 10th Street, Davenport, IA 52803 563-324-3257 Website Ad Vault 502 CREATIVE - Ad from 2019-06-27 Jun 27, 2019 BETTENDORF BUSINESS NETWORK 4035 E 61ST BLVD, BETTENDORF, IA 52722 312-493-4977 Ad Vault DEWEYS DEALS - Ad from 2019-06-27 Jun 27, 2019 DEWEYS DEALS 3940 ROCKINGHAM RD, DAVENPORT, IA 52802 563-209-3101 Sale DILLARDS - Ad from 2019-06-29 1 hr ago Ad Vault KINION AUTO SALES - Ad from 2019-06-28 Jun 28, 2019 Kinion Auto Sales 730 Lombard St, Clarence, IA 52216 563-452-2497 Website Ad Vault KWIK STAR / KWIK TRIP, INC. - Ad from 2019-06-28 Jun 28, 2019 KWIK STAR / KWIK TRIP, INC. 1626 OAK ST, LA CROSSE, WI 54602 608-781-8988 Ad Vault KAMPER KORNER - Ad from 2019-06-28 Jun 28, 2019 Kamper Korner 1121 Maynard Way, De Witt, IA 52742 563-659-9343 Legal Baird Holm LLP - Ad from 2019-06-26 Jun 26, 2019 Baird Holm LLP 1700 Farnam Street Suite 1500, Omaha, NE 68102 402-636-8316 Ad Vault THIEL MOTOR SALES - Ad from 2019-06-28 Jun 28, 2019 Thiel Motor Sales Jct Hwy 30 & Hwy 61 911 Westwood Dr, De Witt, IA 52742 563-659-9309 Website Sale MEL FOSTER 35 ST CT - Ad from 2019-06-23 Jun 23, 2019 MEL FOSTER 35 ST CT 3211 E 35TH ST CT, DAVENPORT, IA 52807 563-359-4663 Website
