Quote 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save "I have done everything I can to convince M.P.s to back that deal. Sadly, I have not been able to do so." British Prime Minister Theresa May, who announced her resignation. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Theresa May Deal Resignation Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Davenport police take suspected drug dealer into custody after short standoff Deere blames Trump's trade war for lower earnings, plans to scale back production 20% at major plants With water gone, cause of barrier breach is clear Felon walks away from Davenport work release facility 'I’ve never forgotten the way I grew up back in Davenport': Did you know these famous entertainers are from the Quad-City area? View All Promotions promotion Get your copy of Insight Magazine promotion Tony Bennett ticket giveaway! Print Ads Ad Vault DILLARDS - Ad from 2019-05-24 May 24, 2019 Ad Vault REGALIA MANUFACTURING CO - Ad from 2019-05-23 May 23, 2019 Regalia Manufacturing 2018 4th Ave, Rock Island, IL 61201 309-788-7471 Website Ad Vault RUHL & RUHL MUSCATINE - Ad from 2019-05-24 May 24, 2019 Ruhl & Ruhl Muscatine 226 E 2nd Street, Muscatine, IA 52761 563-264-0240 Website Ad Vault INA 2 x 2 NETWORK - Ad from 2019-05-21 May 21, 2019 INA 2 x 2 Network 319 E 5th, Des Moines, IA 50309 515-244-2145 Ad Vault GREEN THUMBERS - Ad from 2019-05-23 May 23, 2019 The Green Thumbers 3030 Brady St, Davenport, IA 52803 563-323-0055 Website Ad Vault MUSCATINE POWER & WATER - Ad from 2019-05-22 May 22, 2019 Muscatine Power & Water 3205 Cedar St, Muscatine, IA 52761 563-263-2631 Website Ad Vault SACRED HEART CATHEDRAL - Ad from 2019-05-25 1 hr ago Sacred Heart Cathedral 422-E. 10th Street, Davenport, IA 52803 563-324-3257 Website Ad Vault KEY AUTO MALL, INC - Ad from 2019-05-19 May 19, 2019 Key Auto Mall 3700 16th St., Moline, IL 61265 866-409-4932 Website Rv J & J CAMPER SALES - Ad from 2019-05-23 May 23, 2019 J & J Camper Sales 1501 Illinois Route 5, East Moline, IL 61244 309-792-2795 Website Ad Vault QCT SPONSOR - Ad from 2019-05-25 1 hr ago
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.