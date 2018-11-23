“It’s not like, ‘Oh gee, I’m going to sit down and study.’ I know every ingredient. I know every stat. I know it better than anybody knows it. And my gut has always been right. And we’re doing very well. And I will tell you China very much wants to make a deal.”
President Donald Trump, on his preparation for the G-20 summit, which begins today in Buenos Aires
