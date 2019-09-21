Quote 8 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save "Of course I did." Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Trump, when asked whether he'd asked Ukranian officials to investigate Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Deere & Co. sues two former employees over trade secrets Rock music legend Ric Ocasek dies Cedar Rapids station declines to renew Terry Swails Body of man pulled from river East Moline police seek help in finding missing person View All Promotions promotion Career Fair promotion Get your copy of Insight Magazine Print Ads Ad Vault Renewal by Andersen Window Replacement - Ad from 2019-09-19 Sep 19, 2019 Renewal by Andersen Window Replacement 3307 W. Farmington Rd, Peoria, IL 61604 309-676-3550 Service Fairmount Cemetery - Ad from 2019-09-18 Sep 18, 2019 Fairmount Cemetery 3902 ROCKINGHAM ROAD, Davenport, IA 52802 563-391-5130 Ad Vault A PLUS AUTO - Ad from 2019-09-20 Sep 20, 2019 A Plus Auto 1033 15th Ave, East Moline, IL 61244 309-755-1838 Website Service CIRCA 21 - Ad from 2019-09-19 Sep 19, 2019 Circa 21 Dinner Playhouse 1828 3rd Ave, Rock Island, IL 61201 309-786-7733 Website Clothes GWK ENTERPRISES-FOUR SEASONS - Ad from 2019-09-19 Sep 19, 2019 Gwk Enterprises-four Seasons 120 S STATE ST, GENESEO, IL 61254 309-944-4586 Finance DUTRAC COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION - Ad from 2019-09-20 Sep 20, 2019 DUTRAC COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION 3465 ASBURY RD, 3RD FLOOR, DUBUQUE, IA 52002 563-557-5001 Website Medical DAVENPORT HEARING AID - Ad from 2019-09-16 Sep 16, 2019 Davenport Audiology Hearing Aid Center 430 W 35th St, Davenport, IA 52806 563-386-8885 Website Ad Vault Renewal by Andersen Window Replacement - Ad from 2019-09-15 Sep 15, 2019 Renewal by Andersen Window Replacement 3307 W. Farmington Rd, Peoria, IL 61604 309-676-3550 Ad Vault HOMEWOOD MANOR APARTMENTS - Ad from 2019-09-15 Sep 15, 2019 Homewood Manor Apartments 3425 60th St, Moline, IL 61265 309-764-7767 Currently Open Website Construction TREVOR TRUE VALUE HARDWARE - Ad from 2019-09-19 Sep 19, 2019
