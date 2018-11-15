"Our party is more diverse than ever, our Congress is divided, and the challenges we face are great.  But we can, and must, come together to meet those challenges."

 

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., upon being re-elected second highest ranking Democrat in the Senate

