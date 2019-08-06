Quote 2 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save "The problem isn’t going to get any better. It seems to me like the problem’s going to get worse." Edwin Langdon Jr., Rock Island County Board member on the county's shrinking population. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular State patrol releases name of Texas man killed in accident near Walcott UPDATE: Pedestrian killed on Interstate 74 identified as Christopher C. Andrus, 36, of Rock Island Davenport parolee arrested on gun, assault charges UPDATE: Webber leaves United Township to take unnamed college position Big Story: New hotels are going up all over the Quad-Cities. Take a look inside the area's suddenly booming hotel industry View All Promotions promotion spotlight AP How much coffee trivia do you know? promotion spotlight Could you pass a US civics test? Print Ads Ad Vault 31257-1.pdf Jul 31, 2019 Ad Vault ST PAULS LUTHERAN CHURCH - Ad from 2019-08-03 Aug 3, 2019 Other ERIC HOUGLAND - Ad from 2019-08-01 Aug 1, 2019 Ad Vault QCT SPONSOR - Ad from 2019-07-31 Jul 31, 2019 Sale MEL FOSTER 35 ST CT - Ad from 2019-08-03 Aug 3, 2019 MEL FOSTER 35 ST CT 3211 E 35TH ST CT, DAVENPORT, IA 52807 563-359-4663 Website Construction FELDCO FACTORY DIRECT - Ad from 2019-08-05 Aug 5, 2019 Feldco Factory Direct 125 E Oakton St, Des Plaines, IL 60018 708-583-4000 Ad Vault WellSpire - Ad from 2019-08-04 Aug 4, 2019 Ad Vault JOURNAL HOUSE ADS - Ad from 2019-08-04 Aug 4, 2019 Service City of Long Grove - Employment - Ad from 2019-07-31 Jul 31, 2019 Ad Vault NORTHWEST CARPET ONE - Ad from 2019-08-04 Aug 4, 2019 Northwest Carpet One 1546 W Locust Street, Davenport, IA 52804 563-322-0909 Website
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.