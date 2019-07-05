"Especially with trying to revitalize the downtown, we can't survive without each other. We're ensuring everyone does come back and comes back in a quick fashion. We figure if we're not all in this together, then we're in trouble. It's been great getting closer to other business owners. That's been one silver lining."

Dan Bush, downtown business owner, on the outpouring of community support after this year’s flooding.

