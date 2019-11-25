"We believe the state’s arguments are strong and will succeed on appeal."
Pat Garrett, spokesman for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, about the appeal of a discrimination verdict against the state and her predecessor, Terry Branstad.
"We believe the state’s arguments are strong and will succeed on appeal."
Pat Garrett, spokesman for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, about the appeal of a discrimination verdict against the state and her predecessor, Terry Branstad.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.