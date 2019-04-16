Quote 16 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save "We can be only horrified by what we see." French writer and historian Camille Pascal, on the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Four inmates accused of having meth in the Rock Island County Jail Buffalo woman charged with burglary in Davenport Arconic cutting retiree health care benefits Child severely hurt at Wildcat Den State Park Railroad project presents threat to riverfront promotion Join QCSO and Classical Kids Live for Gershwin’s Magic Key on April 27th! promotion Pros To Know Check out our local Pros To Know! Print Ads Ad Vault QCT BIX - Ad from 2019-04-10 Apr 10, 2019 Ad Vault Hank's Power and Equipment - Ad from 2019-04-10 Apr 10, 2019 Ad Vault GOOGLE - NOVUS - Ad from 2019-04-10 Apr 10, 2019 Ad Vault JOURNAL HOUSE ADS - Ad from 2019-04-10 Apr 10, 2019 Ad Vault FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH - Ad from 2019-04-14 Apr 14, 2019 First Lutheran Church 1230 5th Ave, Moline, IL 61265 309-764-3517 Website Ad Vault FIRST NATIONAL BANK - Ad from 2019-04-10 Apr 10, 2019 First National Bank Main Bank Office 300 E 2nd St Lbby, Muscatine, IA 52761 563-263-4221 Website Ad Vault Renewal by Andersen Window Replacement - Ad from 2019-04-10 Apr 10, 2019 Renewal by Andersen Window Replacement 3307 W. Farmington Rd, Peoria, IL 61604 309-676-3550 Ad Vault MEL FOSTER 35 ST CT - Ad from 2019-04-14 Apr 14, 2019 MEL FOSTER 35 ST CT 3211 E 35TH ST CT, DAVENPORT, IA 52807 563-359-4663 Website Ad Vault Hank's Power and Equipment - Ad from 2019-04-13 Apr 13, 2019 Ad Vault HOBBY LOBBY CREATIVE CENTER - Ad from 2019-04-14 Apr 14, 2019 HOBBY LOBBY CREATIVE CENTER 7707 SW 44TH ST, OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73179 405-745-1100 Website
