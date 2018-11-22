"I’m looking forward to making some recommendations next year, so stay tuned."
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on possibility of criminal justice reforms and changes to voting rights for felons
"I’m looking forward to making some recommendations next year, so stay tuned."
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on possibility of criminal justice reforms and changes to voting rights for felons
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.