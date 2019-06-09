Quote 2 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save "It’s not the 1980s, but it’s as close as we’ve been." John Newton, chief economist at the American Farm Bureau, on agriculture's recent struggles. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular After 12th OWI arrest, Rashid serves two days Adler Theatre cancels Wednesday Tony Bennett concert Iowa Gov. Reynolds cites her addiction struggles in medical cannabis veto 1 dead when fire truck, pickup collide in Clinton County Clinton woman faces life in prison in meth distribution case View All Promotions promotion Get your copy of Insight Magazine promotion spotlight What breed of puppy is perfect for you? Print Ads Ad Vault QUAD CITY COIN - Ad from 2019-06-07 Jun 7, 2019 Quad City Coin 2395 Tech Dr, Bettendorf, IA 52722 563-332-9189 Website Ad Vault QCT Business Achievement Account - Ad from 2019-06-09 1 hr ago Ad Vault EDWARD JONES - TIM LANE - Ad from 2019-06-06 Jun 6, 2019 Edward Jones - Financial Advisor: Tim Lane 1805 State St Ste 102, Bettendorf, IA 52722 563-359-9660 Website Ad Vault FIRST NATIONAL BANK - Ad from 2019-06-08 Jun 8, 2019 First National Bank Main Bank Office 300 E 2nd St Lbby, Muscatine, IA 52761 563-263-4221 Website Ad Vault THE BERNARD FIRM P.L.C. - Ad from 2019-06-05 Jun 5, 2019 THE BERNARD FIRM P.L.C. 226 S. 3RD STREET, SUITE 101, AMES, IA 50010 515-232-4444 Ad Vault Dori Canady - Event - Ad from 2019-06-09 1 hr ago Ad Vault CRAWFORD & COMPANY - Ad from 2019-06-03 Jun 3, 2019 Crawford & Company 1306 Mill St, Rock Island, IL 61201 309-788-4573 Website Ad Vault PAULS DISCOUNT STORE - Ad from 2019-06-06 Jun 6, 2019 Pauls Discount Store 1940 LINCOLN WAY, CLINTON, IA 52732 563-242-0683 Ad Vault BLACKHAWK BANK & TRUST - Ad from 2019-06-09 1 hr ago BLACKHAWK BANK & TRUST PO BOX 1100, MILAN, IL 61264 309-787-9520 Website Ad Vault MEL FOSTER 35 ST CT - Ad from 2019-06-09 1 hr ago MEL FOSTER 35 ST CT 3211 E 35TH ST CT, DAVENPORT, IA 52807 563-359-4663 Website
