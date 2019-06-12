Quote 2 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save "I believe that this president is literally an existential threat to America." Former Vice President Joe Biden. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Joe Biden President Threat America Politics Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular After 12th OWI arrest, Rashid serves two days Updated: WLLR announces death of Bo J. Spates Clinton woman faces life in prison in meth distribution case Police standoff continues in Moline Quad-City 'Fish Guy' jailed for misdemeanor charges involving assault on officers View All Promotions promotion spotlight What should you get Dad for Father's Day? promotion Get your copy of Insight Magazine Print Ads Ad Vault RALPH DELUCA Cinema Archives LLC - Ad from 2019-06-12 1 hr ago Ad Vault RIVER ACTION - Ad from 2019-06-12 1 hr ago Ad Vault US ADVENTURE RV - Ad from 2019-06-06 Jun 6, 2019 US Adventure RV 5120 N Brady St, Davenport, IA 52806 563-468-4678 Website Ad Vault HEROES & LEGENDS - Ad from 2019-06-12 1 hr ago Ad Vault KELLER WILLIAMS/Bill Watkins - Ad from 2019-06-09 Jun 9, 2019 Keller Williams/bill Watkins 1225 East River Drive Suite 110, Davenport, IA 52803 563-529-2455 Website Ad Vault WIRELESS CENTRAL - Ad from 2019-06-12 1 hr ago WIRELESS CENTRAL 151 E 22ND ST 200, LOMBARD, IL 60148 630-495-3700 Ad Vault ST ANTHONYS CHURCH - Ad from 2019-06-08 Jun 8, 2019 St. Anthony's Church 417 N Main St, Davenport, IA 52801 563-322-3303 Website Ad Vault HOLY FAMILY - Ad from 2019-06-08 Jun 8, 2019 Holy Family 1923 FILLMORE ST, DAVENPORT, IA 52804 563-322-0901 Website Ad Vault Iowa Carry Safe - Ad from 2019-06-12 1 hr ago Iowa Carry Safe 203 North East Street, MORAVIA, IA 52591 641-895-4891 Ad Vault BAGS UNLIMITED - Ad from 2019-06-12 1 hr ago Bags Unlimited 7 Canal St, Rochester, NY 14608 800-767-2247 Website
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.