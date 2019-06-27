Quote 20 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save "If we have two old white guys at the top of this ticket, we will lose." Former Democratic National Committee Chairman Howard Dean Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Man falls into Mississippi River from Lock and Dam 14 Davenport man sentenced to up to 50 years for child sex abuse 'It just blew up': Tiny Bug Soother company hits it big Davenport police respond to shooting, shots fired incidents Friday UPDATE: Man who fell into Mississippi River still not found View All Promotions promotion spotlight What should you get Dad for Father's Day? promotion spotlight How much do you know about fireworks and the 4th of July? Print Ads Ad Vault QC FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT - Ad from 2019-06-26 Jun 26, 2019 QC Family Entertainment 4401 44th Ave, Moline, IL 61265 309-517-1158 Website Sale FIGGE ART MUSEUM - Ad from 2019-06-26 Jun 26, 2019 FIGGE ART MUSEUM 225 W 2ND ST, DAVENPORT, IA 52801 563-326-7804 Website Community QC CHAMBER OF COMMERCE - Ad from 2019-06-25 Jun 25, 2019 Quad Cities Chamber Of Comm 331 W 3rd Street, Davenport, IA 52801 563-327-0163 Website Ad Vault ST MARKS LUTHERAN CHURCH - Ad from 2019-06-22 Jun 22, 2019 St Mark Ev Lutheran Church Ofc 2363 W 3rd St, Davenport, IA 52802 563-322-5318 Website Ad Vault JO-CARROLL ENERGY - Ad from 2019-06-23 Jun 23, 2019 Jo-carroll Energy 793 US ROUTE 20 WEST PO BOX 390, ELIZABETH, IL 61028 800-585-5522 Ad Vault JOURNAL DEADHEAD - Ad from 2019-06-26 Jun 26, 2019 Ad Vault R.I.A FEDERAL CREDIT UNION - Ad from 2019-06-21 Jun 21, 2019 Ad Vault Honigman LLP - Employment - Ad from 2019-06-26 Jun 26, 2019 Ad Vault QCT HOUSE - SHARED MOLINE PAGES - Ad from 2019-06-23 Jun 23, 2019 Ad Vault RUHL AND RUHL - Ad from 2019-06-23 Jun 23, 2019 RUHL AND RUHL 5403 VICTORIA AVE SUITE 100, DAVENPORT, IA 52807 563-359-3821 Website
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.