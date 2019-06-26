Quote 7 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save "Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force. In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration!" President Donald Trump Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Man falls into Mississippi River from Lock and Dam 14 Davenport man sentenced to up to 50 years for child sex abuse 'It just blew up': Tiny Bug Soother company hits it big Davenport police respond to shooting, shots fired incidents Friday Thomson prison struggling to hire 200 workers, warden calls for more housing, day care View All Promotions promotion Reader's Choice 2019 promotion spotlight Could you pass a U.S. civics test? Print Ads Ad Vault GREEN THUMBERS - Ad from 2019-06-22 Jun 22, 2019 The Green Thumbers 3030 Brady St, Davenport, IA 52803 563-323-0055 Website Ad Vault INA 2 x 2 NETWORK - Ad from 2019-06-25 Jun 25, 2019 INA 2 x 2 Network 319 E 5th, Des Moines, IA 50309 515-244-2145 Home SHADEMASTER NURSERY - Ad from 2019-06-23 Jun 23, 2019 Shademaster Nursery 4401 West 90th Street, Davenport, IA 52806 563-391-4510 Medical YOUR CBD STORE ROCK ISLAND - Ad from 2019-06-23 Jun 23, 2019 Ad Vault UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / HANCHER - Ad from 2019-06-20 Jun 20, 2019 University Of Iowa / Marketing And Communications 200 Hawkins Dr W319 Gh, Iowa City, IA 52242 319-353-7193 Website Restaurant CHECKERS - Ad from 2019-06-20 Jun 20, 2019 Checkers 2310 W Kimberly Rd, Davenport, IA 52806 563-388-6082 Website Ad Vault MJ HOUSE - REMAX DEADHEAD - Ad from 2019-06-22 Jun 22, 2019 Ad Vault YOUR CBD STORE ROCK ISLAND - Ad from 2019-06-20 Jun 20, 2019 Ad Vault WANGBERG NANCY - Ad from 2019-06-26 1 hr ago Ad Vault GWK ENTERPRISES-FOUR SEASONS - Ad from 2019-06-20 Jun 20, 2019 Gwk Enterprises-four Seasons 120 S STATE ST, GENESEO, IL 61254 309-944-4586
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.