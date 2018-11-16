"I may only be three heartbeats away from the Oval Office, but my heart is and always will be in Iowa and here in the U.S. Senate, where I’ve worked for the people of Iowa and our nation for 38 years."

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, upon becoming President pro tempore of the Senate

